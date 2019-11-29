THE man shot dead on London Bridge on Friday was wearing what police now believe was a hoax explosive device, the UK's top counter-terrorism officer Neil Basu said.

London Bridge terror attack: Man shot dead by police was wearing hoax explosive device as it's confirmed several people injured

Mr Basu said that specialist officers had been deployed to London Bridge shortly before 2pm this afternoon after reports that the suspect had an explosive vest.

People are evacuated from London Bridge Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

It has been confirmed that several people were seriously injured in the incident, before the suspect was shot by police.

"Due to reports that the suspect may have had an explosive device, specialist officers also attended the scene, and wide cordons are in place to ensure there remains no further danger to the public," Mr Basu told reporters.

"However, I can confirm at this time we believe a device that was strapped to the body of the suspect is a hoax explosive device."

Mr Basu said he would give updates to the families of those injured "as soon as we can get that information".

"A number of other people received injuries during this incident. As soon as we can provide further updates on their condition, we will," he told the press conference.

"Our heartfelt sympathies go out to everybody who has been involved in this and is anxiously waiting for information on their loved ones.

"As soon as we can get that information, we will get it to you."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said “anybody involved in this crime and these attacks will be hunted down and will be brought to justice” as he paid tribute to the “bravery” of the emergency services and members of the public who intervened in the London Bridge attack.

The scene on London Bridge in the aftermath of a reported shooting, in London, Britain, November 29, 2019 in this still image obtained from a social media video. LUKE POULTON via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

London mayor Sadiq Khan also confirmed that several people were seriously injured in the incident.

Mr Khan praised the "breathtaking heroism" of general members of the public who tackled the suspect.

He told reporters: "Also like to thank members of the public who risked their own safety this afternoon...they are the best of us.

"We must and will stand united and resolute in the face of terror, Those who seek to attack us and divide us will never succeed."

A video posted on Twitter shows a group of about half a dozen men wrestling with someone on the ground on the sidewalk of the bridge. One of them backs away from the scene carrying a knife.

As he looks back towards the melee, an armed police officer drags another person away from the man on the floor. Soon after, what sound like two gunshots ring out, and the man on the ground stops moving. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

"One man has been shot by police," police said. "As a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related," they added.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "I want to thank the emergency services and members of the public for their immense bravery in responding to this suspected terrorist attack at London Bridge.

"This is an appalling incident and all my thoughts are with the victims and their families."

The White House condemned an attack and pledged "full support to our ally, the United Kingdom."

British police shot a man after a number of people were stabbed in the London Bridge area. A video posted on Twitter shows a group of about half a dozen men wrestling with someone on the ground on the sidewalk of the bridge.

"President (Donald) Trump has been briefed on this morning's attack at the London Bridge and is monitoring the situation," Deere said in a written statement. "The United States strongly condemns all horrific acts of violence on innocent people, and we pledge our full support to our ally, the United Kingdom."

Reuters pictures showed several police cars and buses on the bridge. Armed police, some with dogs, patrolled the surrounding streets.

A witness who was on a bus going over the bridge said she thought she saw a "stab vest or some sort of explosive vest" worn by the person lying on the bridge.

Kirsten Jones told BBC News: "We thought it looked like there was a fight going on, people sort of tussling with each other, and then you realise it was police wrestling with one tall, bearded man.

"I had my baby with me so I moved behind the stairwell to be safe, but then there was two shots, or two loud pops, I think, I think they were gun shots, two loud pops, and I also saw a dispensed taser and then the guy was lying on the floor.

"He then pulled his coat back which showed that he had some sort of vest underneath, whether it's a stab vest, or some sort of explosive vest, the police then really quickly moved backwards, away.

"Of course on the bus, we're panicking, we're almost as close as the police to him, and he was sort of lying there pulling his coat backwards, and the police were shouting at him and staying back from him."

People in buildings around the scene were evacuated to the north side of the River Thames by security services.

BBC correspondent John McManus told BBC News that he had heard several gun shots on London Bridge.

"Just a few minutes ago I was walking across London Bridge on the south bank to the north bank of the bridge," he said.

"There appeared to be a fight going on on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man."

"Police then quickly arrived, including armed police, and then a number of shots were fired at this man," Mr McManus told BBC News.

"Police have now cleared the bridge, everybody has been told to move back and now on the northern side of the bridge, but there are more shots going on.

"I can't see what's happening now because we've been moved out of the way but there are shots going on, and you probably hear the police sounds as well.

"Everybody has cleared the area, the entire bridge has been moved, and right on the northern part of the bridge, right up until quite near the Bank of England, is being cleared."

Staff working for News UK, whose offices are by London Bridge station, reported being held in their building as police dealt with the incident.

Dan Wooton, executive editor at The Sun, tweeted: "Police dogs at work on London Bridge. We are currently in lockdown in the News building after advice for police."

Mike King, a parish councillor at St Magnus-the-Martyr, a church near London Bridge, told BBC News that members of the public were directed into the church by police.

He said: "They were directed inside by police outside, directing people to go into the buildings nearby, as you know there are a number of offices near to us.

"So everybody has been ushered into offices and buildings close by, we've had a number of people come in to see us."

He added: "We heard a noise that I thought was firecrackers going off earlier on."

London Bridge was the scene of an attack in June 2017 when three militants drove a van into pedestrians and then attacked people in the surrounding area, killing eight people.

Earlier this month, Britain lowered its national terrorism threat level to "substantial" from "severe", its lowest level since 2014.

More to follow...

With additional reporting by the Press Association

Reuters