London Bridge terror attack: Attacker in fake suicide vest shot dead by police after killing two people

A terrorist wearing a fake suicide vest who went on a knife rampage in central London reportedly killing two people has been shot dead by police.

Several people were stabbed by the knifeman before he was grappled to the ground and disarmed by members of the public on London Bridge.

People are evacuated from London Bridge Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The BBC, quoting a Whitehall source, reported that two of the victims had died.

Footage on social media showed one man being urged to move away by armed officers before the suspect was shot at point-blank range.

Another bystander could be seen carrying a large knife from the scene.

The members of the public who intervened have been widely praised, with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan hailing their "breathtaking heroism" and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson their "extraordinary bravery".

Eye-witnesses said the suspect appeared to be wearing a suicide vest but Neil Basu, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing, said the vest was a fake.

He said police were called at around 2pm on Friday to a stabbing "at a premises near London Bridge".

The bridge was the scene of a terror attack in 2017 - also during a general election campaign - when eight victims were killed along with the three terrorists, who were also wearing fake suicide vests and armed with knives.

After being shot, the suspect in Friday's attack raised his arms towards his head before lying still. A second knife could be seen on the ground near his body.

The scene on London Bridge in the aftermath of a reported shooting, in London, Britain, November 29, 2019 in this still image obtained from a social media video. LUKE POULTON via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Mr Basu told reporters: "A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from City of London police and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene."

Scotland Yard did not give any details of the number of injured.

The London Ambulance Service declared it a major incident and one picture on social media appeared to show a body covered with a blanket.

Speaking in Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: "To the best of our knowledge the incident has been contained and I pay tribute again to the work of the police and the emergency services and what they have done.

"But I would urge everybody, of course, to be vigilant and one cannot help but think back to what happened in 2017 in the same part of the city and I hope very much that people will be able as fast as possible to go about their normal business."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog said it has launched an investigation into the police shooting of the London Bridge attacker which is standard for such incidents.

Witnesses described a scene of panic around London Bridge, moments after the incident.

Nurse Jackie Bensfield, 32, described how she asked to be let off a bus on London Bridge after she heard "five or six" gunshots.

Ms Bensfield, who was on her way home from work, said she exited the bus and "ran like hell" to escape the shots.

Armed police and emergency services at the scene of an incident on London Bridge Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Cecilia Sodero was on the top deck of a bus going over London Bridge when she heard shots and saw a man lying on the ground with a "very scary device, like a bomb device".

She told Sky News she saw "six people holding someone on the floor", adding: "At some point someone says 'oh, he has a knife', and we were like, oh my gosh, this guy is supposed to stab someone and people was running away.

"The police officers finally they removed the knife. But then what happened is when they shot the guy, the guy is still alive, and they shoot and he's trying to pull the black jacket off so I was able to see the vest that he was wearing.

"And it seems like a very scary device, like a bomb device, at that point we just ran away from the bus."

A video posted on Twitter showed a group of about half a dozen men wrestling with someone on the ground on the sidewalk of the bridge. One of them backs away from the scene carrying a knife.

As he looks back towards the melee, an armed police officer drags another person away from the man on the floor. Soon after, what sound like two gunshots ring out, and the man on the ground stops moving. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

The White House condemned an attack and pledged "full support to our ally, the United Kingdom."

"President (Donald) Trump has been briefed on this morning's attack at the London Bridge and is monitoring the situation," White House Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a written statement. "The United States strongly condemns all horrific acts of violence on innocent people, and we pledge our full support to our ally, the United Kingdom."

A witness who was on a bus going over the bridge said she thought she saw a "stab vest or some sort of explosive vest" worn by the person lying on the bridge.

Kirsten Jones told BBC News: "We thought it looked like there was a fight going on, people sort of tussling with each other, and then you realise it was police wrestling with one tall, bearded man.

"I had my baby with me so I moved behind the stairwell to be safe, but then there was two shots, or two loud pops, I think, I think they were gun shots, two loud pops, and I also saw a dispensed taser and then the guy was lying on the floor.

"He then pulled his coat back which showed that he had some sort of vest underneath, whether it's a stab vest, or some sort of explosive vest, the police then really quickly moved backwards, away.

Members of the public are held behind a police cordon near London Bridge train station after the terrorist incident on London Bridge on November 29, 2019 in London, England. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

"Of course on the bus, we're panicking, we're almost as close as the police to him, and he was sort of lying there pulling his coat backwards, and the police were shouting at him and staying back from him."

People in buildings around the scene were evacuated to the north side of the River Thames by security services.

BBC correspondent John McManus told BBC News that he had heard several gun shots on London Bridge.

"Just a few minutes ago I was walking across London Bridge on the south bank to the north bank of the bridge," he said.

"There appeared to be a fight going on on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man."

"Police then quickly arrived, including armed police, and then a number of shots were fired at this man," Mr McManus told BBC News.

"Police have now cleared the bridge, everybody has been told to move back and now on the northern side of the bridge, but there are more shots going on.

"I can't see what's happening now because we've been moved out of the way but there are shots going on, and you probably hear the police sounds as well.

"Everybody has cleared the area, the entire bridge has been moved, and right on the northern part of the bridge, right up until quite near the Bank of England, is being cleared."

Staff working for News UK, whose offices are by London Bridge station, reported being held in their building as police dealt with the incident.

Dan Wooton, executive editor at The Sun, tweeted: "Police dogs at work on London Bridge. We are currently in lockdown in the News building after advice for police."

Forensic officers at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London after a terrorist wearing a fake suicide vest who went on a knife rampage was shot dead by police. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Mike King, a parish councillor at St Magnus-the-Martyr, a church near London Bridge, told BBC News that members of the public were directed into the church by police.

He said: "They were directed inside by police outside, directing people to go into the buildings nearby, as you know there are a number of offices near to us.

"So everybody has been ushered into offices and buildings close by, we've had a number of people come in to see us."

He added: "We heard a noise that I thought was firecrackers going off earlier on."

London Bridge was the scene of an attack in June 2017 when three militants drove a van into pedestrians and then attacked people in the surrounding area, killing eight people.

Earlier this month, Britain lowered its national terrorism threat level to "substantial" from "severe", its lowest level since 2014.

With additional reporting by the Press Association

PA Media