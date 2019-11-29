ONE man has been shot by police near London Bridge after a number of people were stabbed in an incident which is being responded to “as though it is terror-related”, the Metropolitan Police said.

ONE man has been shot by police near London Bridge after a number of people were stabbed in an incident which is being responded to “as though it is terror-related”, the Metropolitan Police said.

London Bridge: Man shot by police as they say incident being responded to as 'terror-related'

A video posted on Twitter shows a group of about half a dozen men wrestling with someone on the ground on the sidewalk of the bridge. One of them backs away from the scene carrying a knife.

People are evacuated from London Bridge Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

As he looks back towards the melee, an armed police officer drags another person away from the man on the floor. Soon after, what sound like two gunshots ring out, and the man on the ground stops moving. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

"One man has been shot by police," police said. "As a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related," they added.

Police were called at 1:58 p.m. to a stabbing at a premises near London Bridge.

"A number of people have been stabbed," police said.

Sky News said there was at least one fatality and that the person killed was not a suspect. Reuters was unable to confirm that report.

Reuters pictures showed several police cars and buses on the bridge. Armed police, some with dogs, patrolled the surrounding streets.

The ambulance service declared what it called a "major incident" in the area and London Bridge station, a busy commuter hub, was closed.

People in buildings around the scene were evacuated to the north side of the River Thames by security services.

The scene on London Bridge in the aftermath of a reported shooting, in London, Britain, November 29, 2019 in this still image obtained from a social media video. LUKE POULTON via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

BBC correspondent John McManus told BBC News that he had heard several gun shots on London Bridge.

"Just a few minutes ago I was walking across London Bridge on the south bank to the north bank of the bridge," he said.

"There appeared to be a fight going on on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man."

"Police then quickly arrived, including armed police, and then a number of shots were fired at this man," Mr McManus told BBC News.

"Police have now cleared the bridge, everybody has been told to move back and now on the northern side of the bridge, but there are more shots going on.

"I can't see what's happening now because we've been moved out of the way but there are shots going on, and you probably hear the police sounds as well.

"Everybody has cleared the area, the entire bridge has been moved, and right on the northern part of the bridge, right up until quite near the Bank of England, is being cleared."

Staff working for News UK, whose offices are by London Bridge station, reported being held in their building as police dealt with the incident.

Dan Wooton, executive editor at The Sun, tweeted: "Police dogs at work on London Bridge. We are currently in lockdown in the News building after advice for police."

Mike King, a parish councillor at St Magnus-the-Martyr, a church near London Bridge, told BBC News that members of the public were directed into the church by police.

He said: "They were directed inside by police outside, directing people to go into the buildings nearby, as you know there are a number of offices near to us.

"So everybody has been ushered into offices and buildings close by, we've had a number of people come in to see us."

He added: "We heard a noise that I thought was firecrackers going off earlier on."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on his way back to Downing Street to receive updates.

He said in a statement: "I'm being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response."

London Bridge was the scene of an attack in June 2017 when three militants drove a van into pedestrians and then attacked people in the surrounding area, killing eight people.

Earlier this month, Britain lowered its national terrorism threat level to "substantial" from "severe", its lowest level since 2014.

More to follow...

With additional reporting by the Press Association

Reuters