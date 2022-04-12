London-born terrorist found guilty of murdering British MP David Amess

CCTV of Ali Harbi Ali as he made his way from his home in Kentish Town towards Gospel Oak tube station on October 15 2021. Photo: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Ali Harbi Ali has been found guilty of murdering British MP David Amess and preparing acts of terrorism. Photo: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

A homegrown terrorist has been found guilty of stabbing British MP David Amess to death and plotting to attack other MPs including Michael Gove.

Islamic State fanatic Ali Harbi Ali (26) carried out the “cold and calculating” murder at the veteran MP’s constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 last year.

He told the Old Bailey trial he had no regrets about the murder, defending his actions by saying Mr Amess deserved to die as a result of voting in Parliament for air strikes on Syria in 2014 and 2015.

A jury deliberated for just 18 minutes to find Ali guilty of murder and preparing for terrorist acts.

Mr Justice Sweeney said Ali, who refused to stand up in the dock on “religious grounds” as he was convicted, would be sentenced tomorrow.

The court heard how London-born Ali had become self-radicalised in 2014.

Ali bought a £20 knife from Argos six years ago which he carried throughout the summer of 2021 as he “scoped out” possible targets, jurors heard.

He carried out online research on MPs. He staked out the west London home of Mr Gove six times and wrote detailed notes on how he might get to him.

Ali rejected the plan after Mr Gove split up with his wife and was thought to have moved out of the family home.