Lockdown at UK Home Office after knife attack

A bloodied stab victim went into the Home Office for help after being knifed in an "unprovoked" attack outside the Government building in central London.

One man (29) was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after the assault on Marsham Street in Westminster.

The injured man, aged in his 60s, went inside the building, which was put on lockdown, to get help following the assault which happened at around 1pm yesterday.

An image shared online showed a bloodied, topless man being helped by a police officer as well as someone from the ambulance service.

A man, who an eyewitness said could have been the perpetrator, was apparently seen putting something into his bag and then walking "calmly" down the road after the incident.

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "All my thoughts are with the victim and their family following horrific unprovoked knife attack on Marsham Street."

Police initially said the victim's injuries were life-threatening but later updated that to say they were not life-threatening nor life-changing.

