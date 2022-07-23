Liz Truss vows to ditch EU laws

Liz Truss has vowed to review all EU laws retained after Brexit by the end of next year if she becomes prime minister, and to scrap or replace those that are deemed to hinder UK growth.

The Tory leadership hopeful “believes that a red tape bonfire will encourage business investment and boost growth”, her campaign said yesterday. But critics warned the proposal could damage workers’ rights.

The foreign secretary, who voted Remain in the 2016 referendum, is pitching herself as the “best candidate to deliver on the opportunities of Brexit” in a bid to gain the votes of Conservative members required to win the race to become prime minister.

Ms Truss said that, if elected, she would set a “sunset” deadline for every piece of EU-derived business regulation and assess whether it stimulates domestic growth or investment by the end of 2023.

Industry experts would be tasked to create “better home-grown laws” to replace those that fail the test, if they are not ditched altogether.

Questions are likely to be raised over the feasibility of combing through more than 2,000 pieces of legislation in under a year and a half while the civil service faces cutbacks.

Plans set out last month by Jacob Rees-Mogg, the cabinet office minister responsible for “Brexit opportunities”, to axe all remaining EU laws by June 2026 were met with criticism for this reason.

Ms Truss said: “As prime minister, I will unleash the full potential of Britain post-Brexit, and accelerate plans to get EU law off our statute books so we can boost growth and make the most of our new-found freedoms outside the EU. I have proved as trade secretary and in the foreign office that I am the candidate who can be trusted to deliver on the promise of Brexit and make Britain a higher-growth, higher-productivity powerhouse.

“EU regulations hinder our businesses and this has to change. In Downing Street, I will seize the chance to diverge from outdated EU law and frameworks and capitalise on the opportunities we have ahead of us.”

Frances O’Grady, the general secretary of the TUC federation of trade unions, warned that the “cynical and reckless proposals threaten hard-won workers’ rights”.

“Holiday pay, equal pay for women and men, safe limits on working hours and parental leave are just a few of the rights underpinned by retained EU law. These are all essential – not a nice to have,” she said. “Let’s call this out for what it is – ideological posturing at the expense of ordinary working people.”

Catherine Barnard, deputy director of the UK in a Changing Europe think-tank, warned that greater divergence from EU law would create further barriers to trade, both between the

UK and the bloc and between Britain and Northern Ireland.

“The more divergence there is in practice the more checks that the EU will want to impose,” she said. “The more divergence there is the more trade friction there will be.”

She raised concerns the plans work on the assumption “any retained EU law is bad, but of course some of it has worked well”, such as the Equalities Act. “Is it going to be turned off entirely?” the EU law professor asked, adding that if it is to be replaced then there are questions over parliamentary time and civil service capacity.

The Truss campaign said the Equalities Act would not be included in its plans, arguing it is not EU law, though this is disputed. Rishi Sunak has said he would appoint a Brexit minister to go through the remaining 2,400 EU laws still on the statute book if he were to beat Ms Truss in the contest to replace Boris Johnson.

The final two candidates will tour the UK over the summer to take part in 12 hustings for party members who will vote for their next leader, with the result announced on September 5.