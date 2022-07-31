Liz Truss now ‘fighting for every vote’ as Rishi Sunak attacks ‘woke nonsense’

Liz Truss has said she is “fighting for every vote” in the race for No 10, even as her lead over rival Rishi Sunak was further boosted by the endorsement of another party heavyweight.

The UK foreign secretary trumpeted her “support from right across all parts of the Conservative Party” after gaining Tory centrist Tom Tugendhat’s backing in the contest.

Sunak faces an uphill battle as he seeks to win over Conservative members, who appear more likely to vote for Truss as the next party leader and prime minister when ballots start landing on their doorstep next week, according to opinion polls.

During a campaign stop in Bromley, Truss was asked whether her advantage over Sunak in member surveys meant the contest is hers to lose. She told reporters: “This is a very, very close race, and I am fighting for every vote.”

She said she was “absolutely delighted” about Tugendhat’s endorsement, but described it as “extremely premature” to say whether he would be appointed her foreign secretary, a job Tugendhat indicated he hoped to get while insisting he had been “promised nothing”.

“He is a very, very talented person and I’m very grateful to have the support from right across all parts of the Conservative Party because we need to reunite after this leadership election,” Truss said.

She also discussed her plans to make it easier for renters to get on the housing ladder in an overhaul of mortgage rules.

“I think the idea that somebody can sit in Whitehall and decide exactly which houses go where in the country is completely wrong,” she said. “I also want to make it easier for people who have rented to get on the housing ladder, to show all of the money that they’ve paid into the rent counts towards their ability to get a mortgage.”

Sunak, meanwhile, tweeted photos of himself with supporters on the campaign trail in the south of England with the caption: “Busy Saturday meeting hundreds of members. Wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The former chancellor was due to attack “woke nonsense” in a speech apparently designed to enthuse Tory grassroots with hardened rhetoric on so-called culture war issues.

He was expected to tell supporters in West Sussex that he would prevent “left-wing agitators” from taking “a bulldozer to our history, our traditions and our fundamental values”.

Both candidates to succeed Boris Johnson pledged to “champion the rural way of life” in pitches to rural communities.

Writing for the Countryside Alliance’s magazine, Truss vowed to “place planning powers in the hands of local people” and boost Britain’s domestic food production by “removing red tape” in the inspection regime for producers.

Sunak, in a separate piece for the campaigning organisation’s magazine, said his “mission has always been to do things ‘for’ rural communities, not ‘to’ them”, without setting out specific policies to help them.