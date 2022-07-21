Liz Truss now favourite to beat Rishi Sunak and become next British Prime Minister as final two are revealed in leadership race

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will go head to head in the final round of voting to be Tory leader. Photo: Jonathan Hordle/ITV

Liz Truss is the front-runner to be the next prime minister after Conservative MPs voted her into the final two in the party’s leadership contest alongside Rishi Sunak.

The British Foreign Secretary picked up more votes than any rival yesterday as she leapfrogged Penny Mordaunt to knock her out of the contest.



Bookmakers last night had Ms Truss as the favourite after a string of recent polls found Conservative Party members – who will decide the contest – preferred her to Mr Sunak.

Mr Sunak topped the ballot of Tory MPs yesterday with 137 votes, up 19. Ms Truss came second on 113, up 27, while Ms Mordaunt amassed 105, up just 13. When Boris Johnson and Theresa May won their leadership contests, both got the backing of more than half of Tory MPs to enter the final two – Mr Sunak got just over a third.

Mr Sunak, 42, last night accepted that Ms Truss, 46, was the front-runner in the race, saying in a video released by his campaign that he started the second phase of the contest “behind”.

He said: “Now we’ve got a job to do to take that message to the membership, right? And yes, look, do we start behind? We do. But we’ve already moved the numbers a huge amount in the space of a week.”

An intense summer of campaigning is to come, with a dozen hustings and at least two TV debates. About 160,000 party members will decide the result due on September 5.

It is felt crucial to influence party members swiftly as ballot papers land on doorsteps the week after next.

Mr Sunak’s allies believe an increased number of media appearances and public events will win over support.

“The more people see him, the more they’ll like him,” said one leading MP.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph today, Mr Sunak said: “I believe in hard work, family and integrity. I am running as a Thatcherite, and I will govern as a Thatcherite. I believe in national sovereignty. Strong borders – tight control of both legal and illegal immigration.

“The best way to achieve economic growth is cutting taxes and bureaucracy, and boosting private sector investment and innovation.

“I am sure Liz Truss, who I like and respect, shares some of these values. But the most important question is: who in government will best advance these values? And who gives our party the best chance of defeating Keir Starmer at the next election?

“Because this contest is about more than just being the next Conservative leader – it is about becoming the custodian of our United Kingdom.”

Ms Truss said after the result: “I am excited to now take to the country to make the case to the Conservative Party about my bold new economic plan that will cut taxes, grow our economy and unleash the potential of everyone in our United Kingdom.

“As prime minister, I would hit the ground running from day one, unite the party and govern in line with Conservative values.”

Ms Mordaunt had been in second place in all of the four rounds of Tory MP votes, but fell into third place by just eight votes on the final ballot.

The trade minister’s supporters blamed a “smear campaign” for damaging her bid. Simon Case, the UK’s top civil servant, launched a leak inquiry yesterday after government information about Ms Mordaunt’s private ministerial views made the press.



Within hours of the result yesterday, figures in Ms Truss and Mr Sunak’s camps were picking out the flaws in the other candidate, as battle lines were drawn for the six-week run-off.

Figures close to both Mr Sunak and Ms Truss’s campaign last night offered insights into how they will approach the next six weeks.



More than 4,000 party members have also now backed a drive to change the rules to allow Mr Johnson to be allowed into the leadership contest. He is due to leave office on September 6, making way for either Mr Sunak or Ms Truss.

