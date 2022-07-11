Liz Truss has launched her bid to become Conservative Party leader and prime minister – the 10th to do so – with a promise to cut taxes.

The foreign secretary announced her decision to run in the Tory leadership to replace Boris Johnson in an article in The Telegraph.

She wrote: “I will fight the election as a Conservative and govern as a Conservative.”

The senior Cabinet minister, who is widely expected to be a front-runner in the race to become the next PM, said she would reverse a controversial national insurance hike that had been brought in by her leadership rival, former chancellor Rishi Sunak.

She promised to “start cutting taxes from day one” to help with the cost of living crisis that has seen record prices for energy, food, and fuel, amid inflation soaring to 9.1 per cent – its highest rate in 40 years.

In her newspaper article, Ms Truss argued that “it isn’t right to be putting up taxes now” and, that as prime minister, she would take “immediate action” to assist with living costs.

The Tory leadership race gained momentum over the weekend, with opening gambits coming thick and fast from candidates across almost every wing of the party.

Rishi Sunak, who wasted no time on Friday in publicly stating an intention to stand, remains an early favourite.

But a host of hopefuls, including Nadhim Zahawi, Grant Shapps and Suella Braverman have announced tax-slashing pledges in an apparent bid to contrast themselves with his record as Chancellor.

And in a surprise statement on Saturday, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace – widely tipped as the likely front-runner – said he had decided not to stand after “careful consideration”.

His absence has made way for fresh bids from elsewhere in the party over the weekend, with 11 Tories now in the running for the top job.