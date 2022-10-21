Liz Truss elbowed way to No 10 on a wave of ambition, only to become a complete embarrassment

And like that, she was gone. A politician known above all as a survivor, a bundle of contradictions elastic enough to survive and thrive under three very different prime ministers, came dramatically unstuck when the top job was finally hers. How did it happen?

How did the qualities that helped her elbow her way from comprehensive school to Oxford get noticed on the lowest rungs of the political ladder, and help her outlast her fellow entrant MPs on David Cameron’s 2010 A-list of new Conservative blood – how did that all sour once she was in No 10?

For when she said only on Tuesday that she was “a fighter, not a quitter”, anyone familiar with Liz Truss would have known she was speaking from the heart. Yet less than a day later she’d be forced to resign, her downfall wrought by the very personality that had powered her ascent.

Long-lauded resilience was painted stubbornness; her vaunted contrariness was derided as out-of-touch; her delight in controversy became market-shredding incompetence. Once dubbed “unembarrassable”, she became an embarrassment to her own party.

Above all, her capacity for trimming her sails to the prevailing political winds, which had served her so well as a Lib Dem turned Conservative; Remainer turned Brexiteer; Cameronite turned Boris backer, left her all at sea when it was she who had to make the political weather.

Soon that weather became a squall. Then she was sunk.

“Her most noticeable characteristic,” her former Oxford tutor once said, “is a capacity to shift, unblinkingly, from one fiercely held belief to another”. In 10 Downing Street she said she would finally show what she was made of and stick to her guns. It didn’t work out so well.

Perhaps it was a question of presentation. She was certainly never particularly good at that, at least in public. And yet that too hadn’t mattered so much on the way up, when those in power found the woman who was wooden and occasionally ridiculous at the lectern was warm and funny in private. ​

As prime minister, though, the public didn’t get to see that private charm.

Prime Minister Liz Truss goes back into No. 10 after announcing her resignation. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty

But above all it was her inflexible management of her party, and the institutions beyond – from the Bank of England to the financial markets – that sowed panic and ultimately led to her departure. At each stage she seemed to display an iron will to pursue a radical course, until being forced – too late – to change direction.

It started on September 23 after the mini-budget, when she didn’t comment on the chaos for a week, only to come out in its defence.

Three days later, she blamed her chancellor for the 45p tax-rate cut, then reversed the measure. “We get it,” she said, making clear she apologised for nothing.

Ten days later, she said she would not cut spending to pay for the other tax cuts.

Yet two days later she sacked her friend and ally Kwasi Kwarteng, and appointed Jeremy Hunt to do just that.

While Kwarteng looked shell-shocked, backbenchers used to her “utterly ruthless” ability to claim credit and dodge blame on the way up were less surprised. By the time of the farce in Westminster on Wednesday night, however, with jostling in the lobbies, a confidence vote that wasn’t, and resigning whips who hadn’t, most were left in genuine shock.

A prime minister who started her career with a taste, in her own words, for “stirring things up”, “a controversialist” other observers suggested “liked the attention from being a little bit outrageous” found herself the cause of genuine outrage.

Partly, those observers say, her failure to change course until too late is down to a thick skin, a quality developed in a political age in which she figured, as her one-time colleague David Laws told The Times, it is better to be “noticed even if it is for the wrong things”.

That hunger often rubbed party colleagues up the wrong way. Her thick skin ensured she didn’t care. That helped her get ahead. But later, when elected leader of a party most of whose MPs had not supported her candidacy and she needed friends, it most certainly didn’t.

To many who know her, however, the greatest shock is still perhaps that she made it to the top at all. By going to Oxford and reading philosophy, politics and economics, she may have followed the establishment route to power, but there many others seemed to shine brighter than her.

Indeed her route to Oxford was far from orthodox. At her school in Leeds, she was “geeky” and later in office railed against state students taking low-value A-levels such as media studies instead of maths (which she took). She had to prove herself among a host of entitled, traditional public-school men. It led to an eccentric self-confidence.

Despite her Oxford essays being “self-consciously unconventional”, tutor Mark Stears noted “how she insisted her judgment mattered just as much as anyone else’s”. At university she ran the Lib Dem society and debated politics with fierce intensity.

One has described it as “incredibly annoying” but admitted: “It was an incredibly male-dominated world and she was probably the only visible woman Lib Dem activist. Maybe it was driven by the compromises of having to try and get ahead in that world.”

Later, when she began to prosper and endure even as the rest of her class of 2010 began to fall away, it is tempting to believe the same effect at work.

Some colleagues dismissed her as not bright enough. She was said to have a “chip on her shoulder” and be “talked down to” by men in the Cabinet. But she worked supremely hard.

Famed for her determination, she outlasted them. And when she emerged on top, she had little desire to be emollient.

Certainly, her brother, Francis, remembers his sister’s steely determination. “She had to win,” he once said of their childhood games of Monopoly. “She would create some special system on how to win and then if she was losing, she might disappear rather than lose.”

Now she will have to disappear, a casualty of political brinkmanship that in 2017 began, say onlookers, to take the place of the malleability that had served so well until then. In that year she had been bruisingly demoted from justice secretary and, according to one adviser, “felt her biggest mistake was that she didn’t listen to her own judgment. From that moment she developed a ‘f**k it’ mentality. It was like, ‘I am going to be me’.”

That person, that future and now past prime minister, said Laws, “is quite ideological and has a reasonably clear philosophy around competition, free markets and low taxes”. But there was a problem. “The downside is she is not always as interested at looking at the evidence.”

Her great tragedy is that having spent a lifetime building the confidence, defying the doubters and ascending to the position to do what she wanted – but it took only six weeks for that personality to bring her dreams crashing down.