Liz Truss delays MPs’ vote on major cut to tax rates after Tory revolt

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, and Prime Minister Liz Truss during the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

British prime minister Liz Truss is to delay her plan for a major tax cut after Michael Gove joined a growing rebellion among Tory MPs at the Conservative Party conference.

MPs will not be asked to approve the controversial decision until they have learnt how it will be funded in the Chancellor’s medium-term plan on November 23, according to government sources.

On the first day of the Conservative conference in Birmingham, Mr Gove signalled he would not vote to scrap the 45p rate of tax, saying it displayed the “wrong values” and that Ms Truss did not have a mandate for the move.

The former levelling-up secretary said he was “profoundly concerned” about the decision to borrow to fund tax cuts, calling it “not Conservative”.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will today make a “promise to the people of this country” that his economic plan is “sound, credible and will increase growth”. He will say: “We must stay the course. I am confident our plan is the right one.”

Ms Truss admitted yesterday that the 45p-rate tax cut was not discussed at Cabinet and that the decision to include it in the mini-Budget had been taken by Mr Kwarteng. Backbench rebels have stepped up their campaign to force the prime minister into an about-turn over her government’s mini-budget.

More than 13 MPs have publicly criticised the policy and delaying the vote, possibly until December, will be seen as a significant concession to the rebels.

Last night, a leading rebel said as many as 70 Tory MPs were considering voting against the move, and that they were pushing Ms Truss to delay the scrapping of the 45p rate for a year.

It had been expected that MPs could vote on the decision as early as next week but the delay of the vote raises the prospect that the policy itself could also be pushed back.

Andy Street, the Tory mayor of the West Midlands, also came out against the move, saying: “I think the lesson of history is, if you look at Thatcher and Reagan, you have to carry the huge majority of people with you, and that’s proving a difficult thing to do.”

George Osborne, the former chancellor, said it was “touch and go” whether Mr Kwarteng could survive in his job.

He told the Andrew Neil Show on Channel 4 that “ruthless prime ministers will throw their chancellors under a bus”, as he said that if his speech today went badly, “it’s curtains”.

Yesterday Ms Truss told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday that although she was sticking with her plans she admitted they could have been communicated better.

“I do stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact we announced it quickly, because we had to act,” she said.

“But I do accept we should have laid the ground better.

“I have learned from that, and I will make sure that in future we do a better job of laying the ground.”

Last week, one former Cabinet minister warned that any votes on tax cuts should be postponed, otherwise the government would have a “very embarrassing defeat on their hands”.

Jake Berry, the Tory chairman, has warned potential rebels that they would lose the party whip if they voted against the tax cuts but the delay will also buy Ms Truss more time to sell the policy to her MPs and to voters.

The prime minister will hope that the Office for Budget Responsibility, which will produce a forecast to go with the statement, will help to shore up the policy by predicting economic growth.

However, the delay to the vote will also give rebels time to organise themselves.

One Tory MP described the tax cut as “mad politics” and said the rebels would be able to recruit the 36 MPs needed to overturn the Government’s working majority. The same MP said members of the Cabinet were “unhappy” about the policy and “angry” that they were not consulted, and that junior members of the government were prepared to resign if the tax cut was not scrapped.

