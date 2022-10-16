Liz Truss clings to the lifeboats, but her new chancellor is now captaining the ship

On Friday afternoon, Liz Truss unveiled as her new chancellor a former leadership rival who she said shared her “convictions and ambitions for our country”.

Today, as the beleaguered British prime minister prepares to hold talks with Jeremy Hunt at Chequers, having heard him effectively rip up some of her key plans in a series of live interviews, she may be forgiven for having a tinge of buyer’s remorse.

Following his own failed leadership bid, Hunt backed Rishi Sunak to become prime minister — saying that the former chancellor would do “the right thing” for the UK economy.

However, Truss is said to have told friends that Hunt — like her, a former foreign secretary — is an “honourable man”, and those close to her insist the relationship will not descend into the acrimony seen between Boris Johnson and Sunak, or Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

‘If she’s not doing what she said she was going to, then what is the point of her?’

One source familiar with her thinking said: “She believes him to be an incredibly honourable man and she doesn’t think she’ll have those issues.”

But within hours of his appointment, Hunt appeared to be tearing up swathes of the Truss agenda — far beyond the decision she announced on Friday to revive Sunak’s planned increase in corporation tax.

In the view of many MPs, her position is now untenable — only 40 days after entering Downing Street and before she had even had a chance to unpack all of the boxes shipped from her Greenwich home.

In one interview in an astonishing round of appearances yesterday morning, Hunt said: “We won’t have the speed of tax cuts we were hoping for and some taxes will go up.”

The idea of more taxes going up, beyond the corporation tax move announced on Friday, sent some MPs’ jaws dropping to the floor. Those who had supported Truss’s leadership had backed a policy agenda explicitly centred on cutting taxes to boost growth.

“Lower taxes lead to economic growth, there is no doubt in my mind about that,” she said in August.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Hunt says that he and Truss “fundamentally agree on the big task facing the country. If we want to put money into brilliant public services like the NHS, and keep taxes low, we’ve got to find a way of turbo-charging growth.”

But the new chancellor appears to disagree with the prime minister on how growth can be achieved — effectively aligning himself with Sunak’s insistence that the UK should not be cutting taxes until the economy has started growing.

He says it was “a mistake to cut the tax paid by the very wealthiest” and “growth can only be built on the foundation of stability”.

As well as taxes going up, government departments would have to “find more efficiencies than they were planning to find,” he said yesterday.

The declaration prompted questions about another area in which Hunt appeared to break away from the Truss ‘masterplan’ — her pledge to increase defence spending from a little over 2pc of GDP now to 2.5pc by 2026 and 3pc by 2030.

Pressed on whether that pledge was now in doubt, Hunt said: “I’m leaving open all possibilities this morning.”

He added: “The defence department, too, is going to have to help find efficiencies. The long-term ability to fund an increase in defence spending will depend on stability in the economic situation.”

Stepping away from the defence pledge would precipitate a major row with supporters such as Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, who backed Truss as a result of her commitment to provide the funding he insists the UK needs to face up to the threat from Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

‘Removing Kwasi, the U-turns, installing Hunt — that is all massively moving us leftwards’

Hunt also said he would “love” to increase welfare benefits by 10pc in line with inflation, as opposed to a more modest rise tied to average earnings. Truss had been believed to advocate putting up most benefits in line with average earnings — to avoid the perception of unfairness, if working taxpayers were effectively subsidising a 10pc increases in benefits when in many cases their wages were going up by less than half of that.

Chris Philp, who was Kwasi Kwarteng’s No 2 at the UK department of finance until being moved on Friday, had warned that any decision on benefits will “balance considerations of fairness with... the interests of the taxpayer”.

But, yesterday, Britain’s new finance minister said of the plan to raise benefits in line with inflation: “I would love to do it, if we can.”

He added: “I’m not going to make that commitment now, just like I’m not going to make commitments on any front.”

Senior Tories on the backbenches, and within government, have become spooked by the significant shift from the Treasury, which some fear will hamper plans for post-Brexit reforms. Their concerns have not been allayed by a claim made by one of Hunt’s allies, who said that the relationship between him and Truss would be akin to “chairman and chief executive”.

‘She’s basically made the person who got the least amount of votes in the leadership election the PM’

One minister said: “It’s an assault on the right wing of the party. Liz was the right-wing candidate, and what we’re getting now is a massive watering down. Removing Kwasi, the U-turns, installing Hunt — that is all massively moving us leftwards.

"From a Brexit point of view, ultimately, we’ve got two remainers at the head of the country.”

Another minister was more sanguine, saying: “I think it was the best appointment she could make in the circumstances. He’s not on the left of the party but he isn’t a head-banging right-winger. There’s a lot to be said for Jeremy.”

One former minister said, given Hunt was now implementing much of the Sunak agenda, it was clear Truss “won on a false prospectus”.

“The more that Jeremy does what is needed, the more her narrative and most recent statements lack credibility,” they said.

“If she’s not doing what she said she was going to, then why should she be there? What is the point of her?”

A senior Tory said: “She’s basically made the person who got the least amount of votes in the leadership election the prime minister. She’s in office, he’s in power. That’s why she’s got to go.”

Yesterday, the Treasury released a picture of Hunt going over the public finances. Sitting next to him were two aides who played key roles in his short-lived leadership campaign — a turn of events hardly likely to calm the nerves of those concerned that he is still hankering for the top job.

A source close to Hunt insisted: “He’s got no leadership ambitions left and just wants to do the right thing for the country.”

When Truss telephoned Hunt to ask him to replace Kwarteng, she said she wanted their relationship to resemble the close-knit dynamic between David Cameron and George Osborne. Hunt said that was “the only way he would work”, according to one source.

The chancellor said he wanted to have regular meetings with Truss, to which she agreed. A source said the pair have a genuine “friendship” and that the first of those meetings yesterday was “really warm”.

As the prime minister welcomes her chancellor to Chequers today to thrash out principles of the budget planned for October 31, that friendship will, to put it mildly, be put to the test.

