Liz Truss announces energy price cap of £2,500 for households and fund for heating oil

British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaking in the House of Commons to set out her energy plan to shield households and businesses from soaring energy bills. Picture: PA

Energy bills for the average household in the UK will be frozen at no more than £2,500 and businesses will be spared crippling increases as new British prime minister Liz Truss took action to shield the public from the global gas crisis.

In the House of Commons, Ms Truss confirmed in a question to DUP MP Sammy Wilson that the policy will apply in Northern Ireland.

"I can assure him that this policy will apply in Northern Ireland and those benefits will be open to the people of Northern Ireland,” she said.

There had previously been questions over how the policy would be implemented in Northern Ireland and Ms Truss did not set out any particular details of how the scheme will function without a sitting Executive.

Ms Truss also said there will be a fund set up to provide support for those using home-heating oil, with the majority of energy consumers here using this method.

Around 70pc of homes in the North utilise home-heating oil.

In a written statement, the new Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg added: “The new guarantee will apply to households in Great Britain, with the same level of support made available to households in Northern Ireland.

"The Chancellor of the Exchequer will set out the expected costs as part of the fiscal statement later this month.”

It is understood the move to bring in the cap to Northern Ireland will require legislation.

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen said it is “imperative these measures are swiftly delivered to Northern Ireland”.

“The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Jacob Rees-Mogg MP, has stated that the same level of support will be made available to households in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“However the important question is how will it be delivered and when? As we already know when equivalent support under the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme was announced by the then Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak MP, it took several months before minds were focused on delivering this scheme to Northern Ireland, with households still in the dark as to when they will receive it. The same cannot happen with these support measures.

“Households across Northern Ireland, many of whom are beyond crisis point, are not in a position to wait. In the absence of an Executive this support needs to be swiftly made available to the people of Northern Ireland. With each passing day that the support is not delivered here, it will result in more people coming to harm.”

Retail NI also welcomed the announcement: “The six-month cap on energy costs for businesses is a positive first step in providing support for our members and it is welcome that the Prime Minister has given a commitment that this will equally apply to Northern Ireland.”

“However, Government needs to go much further to provide additional support to small businesses struggling with this energy crisis. This should include Business Rates relief, VAT reductions and the reversal of the National Insurance hike”

The Prime Minister's two-year plan will save the average household around £1,000 from October and protect billpayers from further expected rises over the coming months.

For businesses and other non-domestic users such as schools and hospitals, which have not been covered by the existing price cap, a six-month scheme will offer equivalent support.

After that there will be ongoing support for the most vulnerable industries, with a review in three months' time to decide where the help should be targeted.

The plan will see the Government limit the price suppliers can charge customers for units of gas, replacing the existing price cap set by regulator Ofgem.

Using tens of billions of extra borrowing, the Government will provide energy suppliers with the difference between the new, lower price and what they would charge were this not in place.

The Prime Minister told MPs: "This is the moment to be bold. We are facing a global energy crisis and there are no cost-free options."

Under the current domestic energy cap, households face average bills of £1,971 but this was set to rise to £3,549 in October - and forecasts have suggested it could hit as high as £7,700 by April 2023.

The £2,500 "energy price guarantee" will apply in England, Scotland and Wales from October 1, with the same level of support made available to Northern Ireland, which has a separate energy market.

The guarantee is based on the existing cap, plus the already promised £400 energy bills discount for all households, meaning costs will be similar to those faced today.