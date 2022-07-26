Liz Truss accuses Rishi Sunak of ‘scaremongering’ as the Tory leadership race heats up

Liz Truss last night compared Rishi Sunak to Gordon Brown as she said her rival’s refusal to cut tax would drive Britain into recession.

In a head-to-head debate dominated by economic issues, the foreign secretary claimed Mr Sunak’s warnings that her plan would fuel inflation and send interest rates soaring were “scaremongering” and “Project Fear”.

But Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, repeatedly went on the attack as he declared Ms Truss’s promise to borrow to fund tax cuts was neither “moral” nor “conservative”, saying it would “tip millions of people into misery”.

A snap poll by Opinium found Ms Truss was judged by Tory voters to have performed better in the debate, while Mr Sunak won narrowly with all voters.

The debate saw the most heated attacks so far in the race to take over from Boris Johnson, which will be decided by Conservative Party members by September 5.

Throughout the opening section of the hour-long BBC debate, Mr Sunak interrupted Ms Truss, with allies of the foreign secretary accusing him of “aggressive mansplaining” and “shouty behaviour” last night.

Ms Truss warned that Mr Sunak’s record in the Treasury of raising the tax burden to its highest point in 70 years meant the economy was heading for recession.

This is the same line that we heard from Gordon Brown

She likened his refusal to offer new tax cuts due to the threat of inflation to the approach taken by Mr Brown, the former prime minister and chancellor.

“This is the same line that we heard from Gordon Brown,” she said. At another point she warned: “You can’t put up taxes and get growth.”

Mr Sunak repeatedly pinned Ms Truss down on her promise to borrow more to fund her tax cuts, which will cost more than £30bn.

“That is the country’s credit card and it’s our children and grandchildren, everyone here’s kids will pick up the tab for that. There’s nothing conservative about it,” Mr Sunak said.

He repeatedly challenged Ms Truss to disassociate herself from Patrick Minford, an economist she has cited who said under her plans interest rates may rise as high as 7pc.

One of the most eye-catching exchanges came after Mr Sunak issued a warning that Ms Truss’s economic plan would see mortgage rates soar. Ms Truss said: “This is scaremongering, this is Project Fear.”

The phrase “Project Fear” refers to the economic warnings over the consequence of voting for Brexit in the 2016 EU referendum.

Mr Sunak shot back: “I remember the referendum campaign and there was only one of us on the side of Project Fear and Remain and it was you, not me.”

That referenced Ms Truss’s decision to vote to remain in the EU at the 2016 referendum, unlike Mr Sunak who voted for Brexit. Ms Truss added: “Maybe I’ve learnt from that.”

Before the debate, she was the clear front-runner. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

