Living inside a cartoon – artist covers all 12 rooms of his home in doodles

British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena, reveals the Doodle House, a twelve-room mansion at Tenterden, in Kent, which has been covered, inside and out in the artist's trademark monochrome, cartoonish hand-drawn doodles. Picture date: Monday October 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ARTS Doodle. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Artist Sam Cox has unveiled his latest project, the Doodle House, which he has covered inside and out in his signature hand-drawn doodles.

Cox, aka Mr Doodle, began drawing his monochrome, cartoonish sketches over every inch of the 12-room house in Tenterden, Kent, two years ago.

The home now features his designs on every surface and object – from his bedding to crockery.

The project was completed using 900 litres of white emulsion paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of black drawing paint and 2,296 pen nibs.

The 28-year-old British artist said: “The completion of the Doodle House is just the beginning of my childhood dream to doodle the entire planet and to encourage the art world to recognise doodles as an art form.

“I am so excited that my doodles now have a permanent home in the UK.”

Mr Doodle, his wife Alena and their dog now plan to make the living artwork their permanent home.

To show off the creation, he has also produced a stop-motion film which he said he created entirely by himself with 1,857 photographs taken between September 2020 and September 2022.