| 2.6°C Dublin

Close

Lives feared lost after boat incident in English Channel

The British Government said ‘all relevant agencies’ are involved in the emergency response.

File photo: Migrants being rescued in the English Channel. Photo: PA Media. Expand

Close

File photo: Migrants being rescued in the English Channel. Photo: PA Media.

File photo: Migrants being rescued in the English Channel. Photo: PA Media.

File photo: Migrants being rescued in the English Channel. Photo: PA Media.

David Hughes and Katie Boyden

A number of fatalities are feared after an incident involving a small boat off the coast of Kent on Wednesday morning.

The Royal Navy, French navy, HM Coastguard and RNLI lifeboats are all involved in a major operation.

Most Watched

Privacy