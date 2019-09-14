Lily Allen: No action taken over sex assault

Singer Lily Allen says her record label has not taken action after she accused an industry figure of sexual assault.

Allen (34) alleged in her memoir that the man assaulted her when she fell asleep in his hotel room while abroad after she got "smashed" at a party.

Talking to The Next Episode podcast, she said: "I had been at a party. He was in a position of responsibility. He'd got me out of this party and decided he wanted to take me back to my hotel.

"We got to my hotel. I couldn't find my room keys. So he was like: 'Well, why don't you sleep in my bed while I go and get the keys?' or whatever.

"So I passed out in his bed... The next thing I knew, I woke up and he was in my bed naked slapping my bum." She said the man was trying to have sex with her.

The label said in a statement to the podcast: "These allegations from 2016 are appalling. We take accusations of sexual misconduct extremely seriously and investigate claims that are raised with us."

