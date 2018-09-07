Fancy wearing Han Solo's jacket? Or donning Indiana Jones' fedora? Or how about a trip on Marty McFly's hoverboard?

Lights, camera, auction: Pieces of film history go under the hammer

Movie buffs can get their hands on a treasure trove of memorabilia from the likes of 'Star Wars', 'Indiana Jones...' and 'Back to the Future' in an auction of film props and costumes in London on September 20.

The leading lot is the iconic jacket worn by Han Solo, played by Harrison Ford, in the 1980 film 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back', which is expected to fetch between €556,000 and €1.1m.

A fedora Ford wore as Indiana Jones in 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' is estimated at €222,000-€334,000.

Other items include Captain America's distressed army rescue costume from the 2011 'The First Avenger' film, as well as a Superman costume, worn by the late actor Christopher Reeve.

