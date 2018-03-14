News Britain

Wednesday 14 March 2018

Life and times of Stephen Hawking: A full list of achievements

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 file photo Pope Francis greets physicist Stephen Hawking during an audience with participants at a plenary session of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, at the Vatican. (L'Osservatore Romano/pool photo via AP, File)
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 file photo Pope Francis greets physicist Stephen Hawking during an audience with participants at a plenary session of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, at the Vatican. (L'Osservatore Romano/pool photo via AP, File)
File photo dated 9/12/2014 of Professor Stephen Hawking (front), who has died aged 76, with (from left) Felicity Jones, Jane Hawking and Eddie Redmayne, attending the UK Premiere of The Theory of Everything at the Odeon Leicester Square, London. Ian West/PA Wire
File photo dated 25/02/12 of Professor Stephen Hawking, who has died aged 76, posing beside a lamp titled 'black hole light' by inventor Mark Champkins, presented to him during his visit to the Science Museum in London. Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
File photo dated 09/09/1992 Professor Stephen Hawking, who had died aged 76, and Nobel Prize winner Dorothy Hodgkin, with their portraits unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery in London. /PA Wire
File photo dated 08/02/2015 of Eddie Redmayne and Professor Stephen Hawking, who has died aged 76, arriving at the After-party dinner for the EE British Academy Film Awards at Grosvenor House Hotel in London. Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire
File photo dated 19/09/08 of Professor Stephen Hawking, who has died aged 76, during the unveiling of The Corpus Clock, a new installation at Corpus Christi College at Cambridge University. Chris Radburn/PA Wire
File photo dated 29/04/10 of Professor Stephen Hawking, who has died aged 76, watching the first preview of his new show for the Discovery Channel, Stephen Hawking's Universe. David Parry/PA Wire
U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Freedom to scientist Stephen Hawking during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File photo
CEO of ZERO-G Peter Diamandis (L) and British physicist Stephen Hawking stand on lift truck after his flight at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 26, 2007. REUTERS/Charles W Luzier/File photo
Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and his daughter Lucy arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File photo
Former South African President Nelson Mandela (R) meets theoretical physicist professor Stephen Hawking at Mandela's Foundation office in Johannesburg May 15, 2008. Pool/via REUTERS/File photo
Microsoft President Bill Gates (L), accompanied by University Vice-Chancellor Professor Alec Broers, meets Professor Stephen Hawking on a visit to Cambridge University October 7, 1997. REUTERS/Stringer/File photo
Jane Wilde Hawking kisses her ex-husband Stephen Hawking as she arrives at the UK premiere of the film "The Theory of Everything" which is based around Stephen Hawking's life, at a cinema in central London December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning/File
British physicist Stephen Hawking delivers a lecture on "The Origin of the Universe" at the Heysel conference hall in Brussels May 20, 2007. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File photo
Britain's Queen Elizabeth (L) meets Stephen Hawking during a reception for Leonard Cheshire Disability charity at St James's Palace in London May 29, 2014. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS/File photo
Professor Stephen Hawking, one of the finest minds in science, has died aged 76. Here are some of the key events in the life of one of Britain's most celebrated thinkers.

- January 8 1942 - Born at Oxford, England

- 1952-1959 - Educated at St Albans School

- 1959-1962 - Scholar in Natural Science at University College, Oxford

- 1962 - Final Honour School in Natural Science, Physics, First Class

- 1965 - Became research Fellow of Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge

- 1966 - Won Cambridge University's prestigious Adams Prize for Essay Singularities and the Geometry of Space-time

- 1969 - Became fellow for Distinction in Science, Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge

- January 8 1972 - Turned 30.

- 1972 - Became a research assistant in the Institute of Astronomy, Cambridge

- 1974 - Elected a Fellow of the Royal Society

- 1977 - Appointed professor of Gravitational Physics, University of Cambridge

- 1977 - Made honorary Fellow, University College, Oxford

- 1978 - Awarded honorary Doctorate of Science, University of Oxford

- 1979 - Awarded the Albert Einstein Medal, Berne, Switzerland

- 1979 - Published General Relativity: An Einstein Centenary Survey (edited with W Israel), Cambridge University Press

- 1982 - Made Commander of the British Empire (CBE)

- 1982 - Honorary Doctor of Science at Notre Dame University, Princeton University, New York University and Leicester University

- 1988 - Publishes A Brief History Of Time

- 1989 - Made Companion of Honour (CH)

- 2006 - Awarded the Copley Medal, the Royal Society's oldest and most prestigious award

- 2009 - Presidential Medal of Freedom

- 2012 - Appeared at the Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony, London

- 2017 - Honorary Freedom of the City of London

