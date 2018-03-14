Life and times of Stephen Hawking: A full list of achievements

Independent.ie

Professor Stephen Hawking, one of the finest minds in science, has died aged 76. Here are some of the key events in the life of one of Britain's most celebrated thinkers.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/britain/life-and-times-of-stephen-hawking-a-full-list-of-achievements-36703480.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36703479.ece/bee05/AUTOCROP/h342/hawking014.jpg