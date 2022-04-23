Libya may sue Queen Elizabeth’s estate for return of ‘stolen’ curios

The 2,000-year-old columns were brought to Windsor Great Park in the 19th century, where they are now the property of the Crown Estate, which oversees the park on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Getty

Britain’s Crown Estate faces a lawsuit taken by Libya over 2,000-year-old columns that stand in Windsor Great Park.

The Crown Estate, which oversees the park on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, has been asked to either return the artefacts to the north African state or provide proof that they were not stolen.

Lawyers acting for Libya have said that “nothing is off the table” in the attempt to have the items returned to the ancient site of Leptis Magna near Tripoli.

Libya could sue Queen Elizabeth’s estate to ensure the ruins are repatriated, it has emerged, as lawyers argue that the artefacts were taken illegally by British imperial officials in the 19th century.

“We say that these were stolen and they should be returned as a matter of moral obligation,” Mohamed Shaban, a lawyer acting for Libya, said.

“British values are about doing the right thing, and I think the right thing would be to return these artefacts.

“For us, now, nothing is off the table with regard to what we can discuss, but also how we take this forward.”

It is understood that Libyan officials are first seeking an “amicable” return of the ruins with the help of the Crown Estate, but are then willing to plead their case to Unesco, or launch into a more “acrimonious dispute” and litigation.

A legal battle could be fought in the UK courts, or the International Court of Justice, to secure the ornate assortment of stone and marble columns, and pedestals.

They were originally erected separately in Leptis Magna in the 2nd century AD, and survived there even after it fell into ruin, but in the 19th century they were shipped from Tripolitania (now part of Libya) to the UK by Hanmer Warrington, a British diplomat.

It has been claimed that they were a gift from a local official to the future George IV and, after the pieces were first brought to the British Museum, the king’s architect made them into an artificial “Temple of Augustus” at Virginia Water in Windsor Great Park, where they are now the property of the Crown Estate.

The estate has been asked to produce proof of the official’s “gift”, but Libya claims there is no proof that Mr Warrington legally acquired the ruins while on his diplomatic mission in North Africa, and that he simply stole them.

The Libyan claim mirrors the Greek government’s contention that the Parthenon Marbles were taken from Athens unlawfully by Lord Elgin from 1801 to 1812, while the British Museum has argued he acquired them legally through the local authorities.

Mr Shaban said: “Much like the Elgin Marbles, they were taken in the 19th century and moved to Britain – almost at the same time in fact. We say that they were stolen and should be returned.”

The Crown Estate has been contacted for comment. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

