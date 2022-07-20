| 14.5°C Dublin

Let’s forget the future and focus on the past – why the Tories will regret playing it safe

Madeleine Grant

By rejecting Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat in the race to succeed Boris Johnson, the Conservative Party may have missed the chance to connect with voters

Kemi Badenoch taking part in Britain's Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate Photo: Jonathan Hordle/ITV Expand

In the adrenaline stakes, the Tory leadership race was never going to be a summer blockbuster to rival Top Gun: Maverick, but today it feels even less exciting. Both Kemi Badenoch – knocked out yesterday – and Tom Tugendhat, eliminated on Monday, were, in different ways, the only candidates offering a genuine break from the past. Public reaction to the TV debates suggested that they, more than any of their rivals, had managed to excite and connect with voters.

Now the contest looks drab. Imagine a box of Celebrations on St Stephen’s Day, or the state of the supermarket sandwich aisle just before closing time. The succulent salmon and cream cheese bagels are long gone, so too the solid, dependable BLTs. Instead, an uninspiring selection awaits – all weeping lettuce and congealed crusts. Fancy a coagulated tuna sweetcorn or a soggy egg and cress? A greying chicken salad? Thought not.

