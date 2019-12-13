UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to heal the divisions of Brexit, as he returned to Downing Street after securing a crushing General Election victory over Labour.

'Let the healing begin' - Boris Johnson announces plans for new government after landslide election win

Speaking on the steps of No 10 after a string of Labour strongholds fell to the Tories, the UK Prime Minister said he had an "overwhelming mandate" to take Britain out of the EU by the end of January.

But at the same time he sought to reach out to Remainers, insisting his "One Nation" government would never ignore their feelings of "warmth and sympathy" towards the other nations of Europe.

"Now is the moment, precisely as we leave the EU, to let those natural feelings find renewed expression in building a new partnership," he said.

"I frankly urge everyone on either side of what are, after three and a half years, increasingly arid argument, I urge everyone to find closure and to let the healing begin."

With all 650 seats declared, the Conservatives had a majority of 80 - the party's strongest election performance since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

Mr Johnson will rapidly move forward with Brexit after securing a historic victory in the British general election.

The British Prime Minister will have a comfortable majority in Westminster he wanted to take Britain out of the EU.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the Conservative Party's headquarters following the general election in London, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Speaking earlier today Johnson declared "we smashed the roadblock, we ended the gridlock" as he celebrated "the biggest Conservative majority since the 1980s" with party workers in central London.

On a disastrous night for the opposition, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn signalled he will be standing down following his party’s greatest defeat since 1935.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds leave the Conservative Party's headquarters with their dog Dilyn following the general election in London, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Lib Dems leader Jo Swinson was among the biggest casualties on the night as she lost her seat.

Britain is scheduled to leave the EU in 49 days.

The overwhelming result puts an end to any talk of Brexit being reversed in a second referendum.

Mr Johnson was elected at 3:40am in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds leave the Conservative Party's headquarters following the general election in London, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

He said the "historic election" result had "given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done".

In a statement this morning, Tanaiste Simon Coveney congratulated Mr Johnson on his victory.

"The Irish government and my department now stand ready to seize the momentum and focus on getting Stormont up and running for all the people and parties in Northern Ireland," he said.

US President Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations to Boris Johnson on victory in the General Election, adding the UK and US will “now be free to strike a massive new trade deal after Brexit”.

The fallout from Brexit has redrawn the political landscape, turning the so-called ‘red wall’ of Labour strongholds into Conservative blue.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the Conservative Party's headquarters following the general election in London, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds and dog Dilyn arriving for the count for the Uxbridge & Ruislip South constituency in the 2019 General Election. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

After Mr Corbyn’s party lost around 60 seats, his leadership immediately came into question when the scale of the losses were revealed.

Mr Corbyn said he will not lead Labour in the next general election but will continue to lead the party in a transition period.

In Northern Ireland, the DUP had a really bad night, while the SDLP made a comeback.

Sinn Féin’s John Finucane won the North Belfast seat held by their Westminster leader Nigel Dodds.

The SDLP’s Claire Hanna won the Belfast South seat from the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood was expected to take the Foyle seat long held by John Hume from Sinn Féin

And the Alliance Party won the first seat of the night in North Down, a seat which was expected to go to the DUP.

Mr Johnson will press ahead with the implementation of the Brexit deal he agreed with the EU.

The Brexit deadline of the end of January is expected to be met with the Houses of Parliament expected to sit through the Christmas period to pass necessary laws. He will now also seek to agree a trade deal with the EU.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he hoped UK voters did not return another hung parliament and the next government had a large majority in the House of Commons.

The Brexit message resonated with voters as Mr Johnson got the mandate he repeatedly asked for over the campaign.

However, there were some suggestions last night he would now have the option of going for a softer Brexit with a closer relationship with the EU.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson reacts as she loses her East Dumbartonshire constituency, during the count at the Leisuredome, Bishopbriggs. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Tory victories included seats long held by Labour in the north and midlands of England and in Wales.

The Scottish Nationalist Party were the other big winners on the night with gains of up to 20 seats, again largely at the expense of Labour.

Ms Swinson lost her seat in Dunbartonshire East to the SNP.

Promoting a second Brexit referendum, the Lib Dems were predicted to have just 13 seats, with no gains.

The Green Party will only hold its one seat, failing to make a breakthrough on the back of the climate change agenda.

The Brexit Party will win no seats.

Speaking in Brussels where he is attending an EU summit, Mr Varadkar said the worst outcome for Ireland would be another UK parliament without an overall majority, which would mean more inaction and uncertainty on Brexit.

"The best thing for Ireland, for the United Kingdom and the European Union would be an end to the uncertainty," Mr Varadkar said.

"So, whether that’s Prime Minister Johnson winning with a large majority, or the remain parties together winning a majority, we’ll work with whatever the outcome is," he said.

"But what has been very hard to work with has been a parliament which was a hung parliament, that wasn’t able to come to a majority on anything. I just hope we’re not in that position again," the Taoiseach added.

The DUP’s Sammy Wilson said there was a positive from a sizeable majority, even though his party’s support is no longer required.

The DUP's Nigel Dodds reacts after losing the Belfast North seat at the Titanic exhibition centre, Belfast, for the 2019 General Election. Liam McBurney/PA Wire Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at his home following Britain's general election in London, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson Liberal Democrats' Jo Swinson (L) shakes hands with Scottish National Party's Amy Callaghan after Swinson lost her seat to Callaghan in the East Dunbartonshire constituency, at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Bishopbriggs, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn shakes hands with a man as he arrives at his home following Britain's general election in London, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves the Labour Party's headquarters following the general election in London, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls SNP candidates and supporters celebrate at the end of the night at the Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh, for the UK Parliamentary General Election. Lesley Martin/PA Wire SNP candidate for Edinburgh South West Joanna Cherry retains her seat at the Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh, for the UK Parliamentary General Election. Lesley Martin/PA Wire SNP candidate for Edinburgh East, Tommy Sheppard retains his seat at the Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh, for the UK Parliamentary General Election. Lesley Martin/PA Wire Liberal Democrats candidate Jo Swinson speaks after losing her seat in East Dunbartonshire constituency, at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Bishopbriggs, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Independent candidate Count Binface stands with Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson as they wait for the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency count declaration at Brunel University in Uxbridge, London, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the Conservative Party's headquarters following the general election in London, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds arrive at the Conservative Party's headquarters following the general election in London, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Prime Minister Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds and dog Dilyn arriving for the count for the Uxbridge & Ruislip South constituency in the 2019 General Election. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds leave the Conservative Party's headquarters with their dog Dilyn following the general election in London, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds leave the Conservative Party's headquarters with their dog Dilyn following the general election in London, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds leave the Conservative Party's headquarters following the general election in London, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay SNP candidate for Edinburgh North and Leith Deidre Brock retains her seat at the Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh, for the UK Parliamentary General Election. Lesley Martin/PA Wire Ian Paisley Jnr kisses his wife Fiona after his election at Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt Co Londonderry as counting begins Westminster election. Niall Carson/PA Wire Liberal Democrat candidate Luciana Berger reacts as she loses the Finchley & Golders Green constituency in north London for the 2019 General Election. Jacob King/PA Wire Liberal Democrats candidate for Edinburgh West, Christine Jardine retains her seat at the Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh, for the UK Parliamentary General Election count and gives an emotional speech at the disappointment of Jo Swinson losing her seat. Lesley Martin/PA Wire Liberal Democrat candidate Luciana Berger reacts as she loses the Finchley & Golders Green constituency in north London for the 2019 General Election. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday December 13, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire The DUP's Nigel Dodds is embraced by leader Arlene Foster after losing the Belfast North seat. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

"I still wouldn’t be totally dismayed insofar as a big majority could actually mean that Boris Johnson can go in and be fairly bullish with the EU when it comes to negotiations, and if he does do that then many of the problems the current deal is going to cause Northern Ireland could disappear," he said.

Sterling enjoyed its biggest surge in a decade as the markets welcomed predictions of a strong Conservative majority to finally end the Brexit deadlock.

Investors bought into the pound after the exit poll suggested Mr Johnson would be given a majority strong enough to put to bed the uncertainty around Brexit, which is seen as a positive development for UK businesses and the economy.

The Conservatives won seats in areas where it never had MPs before at Labour’s expense.

The recriminations in the Labour Party started immediately with candidates blaming Mr Corbyn, whose leadership is now under immense pressure.

The outcome is set to be the first time Labour will drop around the 200 seat mark in 84 years.

A fracas broke out at the election count of Labour’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell.

Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly said his party’s gains in northern England and the Midlands were brought about by Labour’s failings.

"In long-standing Labour constituencies there was fury, not anger, fury, at both Labour and Jeremy Corbyn," he said.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the election campaign felt “a little bit like a referendum”.

Additional reporting from Press Association

