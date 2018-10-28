Leicester chief's helicopter in fireball horror

The helicopter of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has crashed after the Premier League game against West Ham in a major incident last night.

Thirty minutes after the match, Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter took off from the King Power Stadium and then plunged down, eyewitnesses claim, before crashing in the car park near the south-east corner of the ground and catching fire.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and Leicester players and staff, including goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, and supporters were in tears. There were unconfirmed reports the accident was a result of a faulty propeller.

One eyewitness said: "The helicopter was hovering near the stadium roof after taking off and then it started to come down. There was flames everywhere, it was horrible to see it happen in front of us."

Tim Acott, a Leicester season ticket holder of 40 years, said: "It just came out of the stadium already spinning then down to the ground. Just in a spiral. It hit the ground with a big bang then burst into flames. It's over on the other side of the car park, I don't think there were people there. I'm shaking like anything."

Srivaddhanaprabha, who owns the Thai duty free company King Power, travels to every home game in his private helicopter and frequently takes off from the pitch after games.

Leicester police issued a statement which read: "We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing."

