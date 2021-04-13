‘Legend of banter’: Harry pays tribute to late grandfather

Britain’s Prince Harry has hailed Prince Philip as a “legend of banter” who was “cheeky right till the end” as he paid tribute to his grandfather, who died on Friday, at the age of 99.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who travelled from his new home in California for the funeral, said: “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour.

“He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm – and also because you never knew what he might say next. He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the monarch, a decorated serviceman, a prince and a duke.”

Harry continued: “But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right till the end.

“He has been a rock for her majesty the queen, with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself.

“You will be sorely missed, but always remembered – by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

Earlier, his older brother, Prince William, paid his own tribute to their grandfather, describing him as “an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation”.

William, the Duke of Cambridge, said in a statement: “My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and queen, and to our family.

“I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life, both through good times and the hardest days.”

He also made reference to his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and his three children, saying: “I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

“I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure, as well as his mischievous sense of humour.

“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation.

“Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support the queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

Prince William was the first of Philip’s grandchildren to issue a public statement after the weekend when the duke’s four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward, all paid tribute.

Princess Anne described her father as her “teacher, supporter and critic” and said he had left a legacy “which can inspire us all”.

“I regard it as an honour and a privilege to have been asked to follow in his footsteps and it has been a pleasure to have kept him in touch,” she said.

The duke’s funeral will be at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday at 3pm.

It will be the first time that Prince Harry and Prince William meet in person following the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview last month, in which they claimed to have suffered a racist comment from within the family.

Harry’s wife, Meghan, who is pregnant, is remaining at the couple’s home at Santa Barbara, while he is staying at their old home, Frogmore Cottage at Windsor, in line with Covid protocols.

In the Ophrah Winfrey interview, Meghan said had felt isolated and that an unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their unborn child’s skin might be.

Philip will be taken to St George’s Chapel in a specially modified Land Rover which he helped to design before his death. (© Independent News Service)

Online Editors