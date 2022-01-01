Lawyers demand Prince Andrew provide proof for claim ‘he can’t sweat’

Prince Andrew has been asked to provide medical evidence that he cannot sweat by lawyers representing Virginia Giuffre, who has accused him of sexual assault.

Attorneys have told the British prince they want to see documentary proof of what they call his “alleged… condition”, newly filed court papers show.

Queen Elizabeth’s son infamously refuted claims he had met Ms Giuffre at a London nightclub in 2001 by saying her recollection that he was sweaty could not be accurate because an episode during the Falklands War had left him unable to perspire.

He also said he was at a Pizza Express restaurant in Woking on the night in question.

The demands form part of a lawsuit Ms Giuffre filed in August for infliction of emotional distress and battery.

She claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew at the home of Ghislaine Maxwell in London, and at two homes owned by Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17. Prince Andrew denies the allegations.

Others requests include “any documents concerning any allegations of sexual abuse or extramarital sex made against you”, as well as the names of anyone he says he met at Pizza Express that evening.

Andrew’s lawyer Andrew Brettler has so far rejected the requests for medical information on the grounds it is “harassing and seeks confidential and private information and documents that are irrelevant, immaterial and not reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence”.

The legal team maintain that Maxwell’s conviction does not alter Andrew’s own position and say that, in fact, the trial was “disastrous” for Ms Giuffre, who the prosecution refused to call after one of Epstein’s victims said it was not Maxwell who groomed and recruited her but in fact Ms Giuffre herself.

The most serious count on which the 60-year-old Maxwell was convicted carries up to 40 years in prison.

The count on which she acquitted was fairly minor, carrying a five-year maximum.

She needs to be sentenced, but a date has yet to be set.

A family statement the night of the verdict said an appeal had begun. “We have already started working on the appeal, and we are confident that she will be vindicated,” Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell’s lead defence attorney, said.

Maxwell faces another trial on two counts of perjury.