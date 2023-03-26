| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Laughing gas ban to be included in British Government’s anti-social behaviour clampdown

The canisters are an increasing scourge, according to Michael Gove Expand

Close

The canisters are an increasing scourge, according to Michael Gove

The canisters are an increasing scourge, according to Michael Gove

The canisters are an increasing scourge, according to Michael Gove

Patrick Daly

The sale of laughing gas to the public will be banned as part of a wider crackdown on anti-social behaviour, a British Cabinet minister has confirmed.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said the “scourge” of nitrous oxide is turning public spaces into “drug-taking arenas” and is helping fuel anti-social behaviour that ministers are determined to stamp out.

Most Watched

Privacy