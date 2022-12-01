Late queen’s close aide resigns after claims she made racist remark to campaigner at palace reception

The late Queen Elizabeth’s longest-serving lady-in-waiting has resigned after being accused of making racist remarks at a Buckingham Palace reception.

Lady Susan Hussey, who had been asked to stay on in an honorary role to support King Charles, was said to have made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” to a black, British-born domestic violence campaigner by asking her “what part of Africa” she was from.

Buckingham Palace yesterday said it took the incident “extremely seriously” and had investigated immediately. The king and his wife, Camilla, were understood to be “aware” of the incident, although the matter was dealt with by senior aides.

Ms Hussey (83) was the queen’s lady-in-waiting for more than 60 years and is a godmother to Prince William.

William, who last night arrived in Boston with his wife Kate for a three-day trip that risks being overshadowed by the allegations, believes “the course of action taken is correct”, a spokesman said.

The conversation took place at a Buckingham Palace reception hosted by the queen consort. It was her first major event of the new reign and hailed the work of domestic violence campaigners.

After it, Ngozi Fulani, the director of the east London charity Sistah Space, claimed a palace representative she named on social media as “Lady SH” approached her within 10 minutes of her arrival and moved her hair to be able to see her name badge before persistently questioning her about where she was from. She said she had been “stunned to temporary silence”, finding it “such a struggle to stay in a space that [I was] violated in”.

“I think it is essential to acknowledge that trauma has occurred and being invited and then insulted has caused much damage,” she said.

Mandu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, who witnessed the exchange, said the experience “validated” Prince Harry’s and his wife Meghan’s accounts of “some of the things they experienced” .

Saying she was not reassured by the response of the palace, she told Sky News: “I don’t want to see her step down, I want to see her step up. I want to see all of them step up and acknowledge that institutional racism is part of the culture.”

Ms Hussey was one of three of the late queen’s ladies-in-waiting to be known as “Ladies of the Household”, kept on in unpaid honorary roles to help the king. She was on duty at the drinks reception on Tuesday to welcome guests and represent the royal household at the event, during which 300 guests joined the queen consort to honour their work as campaigners against domestic abuse and violence against women.

Hours after Ms Fulani’s account of the conversation was made public on Twitter, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details.

“In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person, if she wishes.

“In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.”

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]