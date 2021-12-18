‘Last orders’ for Boris Johnson after humiliating by-election loss

Boris Johnson has been warned he is in “last orders time” after the Liberal Democrats overturned a massive Tory majority to win the North Shropshire by-election.

Conservative support in the ultra-safe seat collapsed as the Lib Dem candidate Helen Morgan sailed to victory by 5,925 votes, in a body blow to the prime minister’s battered authority.

Opposition parties and Tory MPs were quick to seize on the result as a verdict on the performance of the Government, after weeks of damaging headlines over “sleaze” and reported partying in breach of Covid rules.

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden acknowledged the voters had given the government a “kicking”, but insisted Mr Johnson had the vision to get them through a difficult period.

But after the revolt earlier this week by 100 Tory MPs over the latest Covid restrictions, the veteran backbencher Roger Gale warned the prime minister was now living on borrowed time.

“I think this has to be seen as a referendum on the prime minister’s performance and I think that the Prime Minister is now in ‘last orders’ time,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“Two strikes already, one earlier this week in the vote in the Commons and now this. One more strike and he’s out.

“The Conservative Party has a reputation for not taking prisoners. If the prime minister fails, the prime minister goes.

“Mr Johnson has to prove that he’s capable of being a good prime minister and at the moment it’s quite clear that the public don’t think that that’s the case.”

With the mood in the party having been described as “sulphurous” even before the result, senior backbencher Charles Walker warned a leadership challenge would be “completely self-indulgent”.

Under party rules, the chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee, Graham Brady, is required to call a vote of no confidence in the prime minister if 54 Tory MPs submit a letter to him calling for one.

Mr Walker, who is the committee vice-chairman, acknowledged voters were “tired, angry, exhausted” but insisted it was not the time for a leadership contest.

“The Conservative Party is not going to have a leadership challenge as we are heading into potential further restrictions around Covid and difficulties around Covid,” he told the Today programme.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Owen Paterson, with many Tory MPs still angry at the government’s botched attempt to get him off the hook after he broke the rules on paid lobbying by MPs.

The former minister held the seat with a majority of almost 23,000 at the 2019 general election but the contest was overshadowed by reports of Downing Street parties last Christmas in breach of lockdown rules as well as perceptions of sleaze in the Conservative Party.

Mr Dowden acknowledged voters were angry but insisted Mr Johnson was still an “electoral asset”.

“Voters in North Shropshire were fed up and they gave us a kicking. I think they wanted to send us a message and I want to say as chairman of the Conservative Party we’ve heard that loud and clear,” he told Sky News.

This was, however, the second big by-election loss in a Tory heartland constituency after Chesham and Amersham by-election in June.

While the Lib Dems have traditionally fared well in by-elections that have failed to translate into success at general elections, Ms Morgan won 17,957 votes, pushing Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst into second place on 12,032, with a 34 percentage point swing to the Lib Dems – the fourth largest in a by-election in the last 30 years.

Shropshire had been a safe seat for the Conservatives for almost 200 years prior to Thursday.

