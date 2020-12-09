Large gaps remain between UK and EU after PM’s talks in Brussels as deal due by next weekend

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have agreed the UK and EU will continue talks on a post-Brexit trade deal after meeting in Brussels, but that a “firm decision” should be taken about the future of the discussions by Sunday, a Downing Street source said.

Large gaps remain between the UK and European Union in reaching a Brexit deal, Downing Street has said following crunch talks between Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen.

The Prime Minister and European Commission president agreed that a “firm decision” about the future of the negotiations should be made by Sunday.

In a statement on Twitter, Ms von der Leyen said that positions between the EU and the UK remain "far apart".

"We had a lively & interesting discussion on the state of play on outstanding issues.

"We understand each other’s positions. They remain far apart," she wrote.

"The teams should immediately reconvene to try to resolve these issues. We will come to a decision by the end of the weekend."

We had a lively & interesting discussion on the state of play on outstanding issues.



We understand each otherâs positions. They remain far apart.



The teams should immediately reconvene to try to resolve these issues. We will come to a decision by the end of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/jG0Mfg35YX — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 9, 2020

In a statement following a three-hour long dinner in Brussels, a senior Number 10 source said it was “unclear” whether the differences between the two sides could be bridged.

They said: “The PM and VDL had a frank discussion about the significant obstacles which remain in the negotiations.

“Very large gaps remain between the two sides and it is still unclear whether these can be bridged.

“The PM and VDL agreed to further discussions over the next few days between their negotiating teams.

“The PM does not want to leave any route to a possible deal untested. The PM and VDL agreed that by Sunday a firm decision should be taken about the future of the talks.”

PA Media