Landmark ruling finds air pollution contributed to girl's fatal asthma attack

Air pollution from traffic fumes contributed to the death of a nine-year-old girl who died of a fatal asthma attack, a landmark ruling has found.

Ella Kissi-Debrah is believed to be the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as the cause of death on their death certificate, following the ruling by assistant coroner Philip Barlow at a second inquest into her death.

Mr Barlow also said there was a “recognised failure” to cut levels of pollutant nitrogen dioxide to within limits set by EU and domestic law, which possibly contributed to her death.

It marks the culmination of a long battle by Ella’s mother, Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, to have the role of air pollution in her daughter’s death recognised.

In the wake of the ruling, she said: “We’ve got the justice for her which she so deserved.”

But with other children still exposed to illegal levels of air pollution, “the matter is far from over”, Ms Kissi-Debrah said.

She said she wanted Ella’s legacy to be a new Clean Air Act and for governments around the world to take the problem seriously.

And after the coroner found Ms Kissi-Debrah had not been given information on air pollution that might have helped prevent Ella’s death, she also called for more information to be made available and a public awareness campaign to teach people about the damage caused by pollutants.

The family’s legal team said the official recognition of the part played in Ella’s death by high levels of pollutants in the air around where she lived made it a “landmark ruling”.

Lawyer Jocelyn Cockburn said there had been a “massive failure” to consider the effect of air pollution.

