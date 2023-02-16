| 12.7°C Dublin

Lancashire Police refer themselves to watchdog over prior contact with Nicola Bulley

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said they would assess the contact the force had with Ms Bulley on January 10

Nicola Bulley has been missing for three weeks

Josh Payne

Lancashire Police have referred themselves to the police watchdog over contact the force had with missing Nicola Bulley prior to her disappearance.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said they were assessing the information to determine whether an investigation would be necessary over the contact officers had with the mother-of-two on January 10.

