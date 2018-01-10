Lady Lucan killed herself following Parkinson's self-diagnosis

The 80-year-old was found by police after being reported missing by a worried friend, who she had attended a meeting on assisted suicide with the previous year.

Police smashed a window to break into the two-storey terraced town house in ­Belgravia, London, on September 26 last year and discovered her in night clothes on the dining room floor. An unmarked bottle with one pill left inside was next to her body as well as a white builder's face mask which was marked with red lipstick.

Lady Lucan was worried she had developed Parkinson's after she noticed a tremor in her right hand, lost her sense of smell, felt tired, anxious and suffered from insomnia, as well as becoming forgetful, an inquest heard. A verdict of suicide was recorded.