John McDonnell has ruled out a Labour-Scottish National Party (SNP) pact to keep the Tories out of Downing Street.

Labour rules out pact with Scottish nationalists to oust Tories from government after general election

A report by the London 'Times' newspaper yesterday suggested a "progressive alliance" could be formed between the two parties if they were able to form a majority after a UK general election.

However, speaking in Edinburgh yesterday, the shadow chancellor ruled out the possibility of any such deal being agreed.

Mr McDonnell said: "Let's make it absolutely clear what we're about - we want a general election as soon as we can achieve a general election and I say to Boris Johnson 'bring it on, let's have this general election'.

"I think we'll go in as a majority Labour government, I genuinely believe that."

Mr McDonnell stressed Labour would reject any opportunity to form an alliance with the SNP, who he suggested were not progressive.

"We're a socialist party, they are not," he said.

"I don't want to be derogatory in any form but let me try.

"In my own view, I think they're Tories, it's as simple as that and always have thought that.

"I think there is a small section of SNP supporters who I think have been illusioned by them in some way that they're a progressive party."

Meanwhile, Mr McDonnell said he would not block a second Scottish independence referendum, despite his party's policy being to oppose it.

Irish Independent