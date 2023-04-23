| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Labour MP Diane Abbott suspended after saying Jewish, Irish and Traveller people don’t experience racism ‘all their lives’

Labour MP Diane Abbott. Photo: Dominc Lipinski/PA Expand

Close

Labour MP Diane Abbott. Photo: Dominc Lipinski/PA

Labour MP Diane Abbott. Photo: Dominc Lipinski/PA

Labour MP Diane Abbott. Photo: Dominc Lipinski/PA

Ted Hennessey

A UK Labour MP has been suspended after saying that Jewish, Irish and Traveller people are not subject to racism “all their lives”.

Diane Abbott, who served as Jeremy Corbyn's shadow home secretary, wrote in a letter in the Observer that although white people "with points of difference" suffer prejudice, they have not suffered the same racism as black people.

Most Watched

Privacy