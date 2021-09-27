Labour deputy leader won’t say sorry for calling Johnson ‘scum’

Deputy leader Angela Rayner speaks during the British Labour Party's annual conference in Brighton, England, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters/Hannah McKay

Angela Rayner has defended calling Boris Johnson and Conservative ministers “scum”, insisting that she will only apologise when the prime minister retracts his past “homophobic” and “racist” remarks.

Doubling down on her comments made on the first day of Labour’s annual conference in Brighton, the party’s deputy leader said yesterday that “leaving children hungry” in the midst of a pandemic was “pretty scummy”.

However, her remarks have provoked anger from Conservative cabinet ministers, including the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, who described them as “appalling”.

In comments reported by the Daily Mirror, Ms Rayner told Labour activists she was sick of “shouting from the sidelines”, adding: “We cannot get any worse than a bunch of scum, homophobic, misogynistic, absolute vile [inaudible] banana-republic, vile, nasty, Etonian [inaudible] piece of scum.”

Oliver Dowden, Conservative Party chair, added: “We need to make politics better, not drag it into the gutter. Let’s see if we get an apology.”

But on Sky News, Ms Rayner defended her remarks, which were delivered during a reception at the conference, stressing that it was levelled at senior ministers and Mr Johnson rather than at Conservatives in general.

“That was post-watershed with a group of activists at an event last night,” she said yesterday, adding that the prime minister had failed to apologise for his own previous remarks “that are homophobic, that are racist, that are misogynistic”.

“When the prime minister uses language like calling Muslim women ‘letter boxes’, that has an effect,” she said.

“The fact he hasn’t apologised for that... I don’t think he’s fit to govern.”

Ms Rayner added: “Anyone who leaves children hungry during a pandemic and can give billions of pounds to their mates on WhatsApp, I think that was pretty scummy.”