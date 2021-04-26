Labour calls on Boris Johnson to say how he paid for revamp of Downing St flat

Boris Johnson is said to have met the cost of the work on the flat – which reportedly ran to £200,000 – out of his own pocket

Labour has stepped up demands for Boris Johnson to explain how he paid for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, as a senior minister repeatedly refused to say where the money came from.International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said the prime minister had met the cost of the work on the flat over No 11 Downing Street – which reportedly ran to £200,000 (€229.500) – out of his own pocket.

But during a round of broadcast interviews, she repeatedly refused to say whether the bill was initially settled by the Conservative Party – or one of its donors – in which case it should have been declared as a loan under party-funding rules.

It followed the explosive claim by Mr Johnson’s former top adviser Dominic Cummings that Mr Johnson had wanted donors to secretly fund the work – a plan he described as “unethical, foolish, possibly illegal”.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said there was a “real stench” coming from the government and called on the Electoral Commission – which polices the party-funding rules – to mount a full inquiry.

Ms Truss, who is the first minister to speak publicly since Mr Cummings unleashed his bombshell on Friday, dismissed the allegations as “tittle tattle”.

“I have been assured that the rules have been fully complied with and I know that he has met the costs of the flat refurbishment,” she told Sky News.

“I absolutely believe and trust that the prime minister has done that.

“What people want to know is that, in line with the rules, the prime minister has met the cost of this refurbishment. That has happened. All the costs will be declared in line with the rules.”

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail published details of an email from Tory peer Lord Brownlow in which he said he was making a £58,000 (€66,500) donation to the party “to cover the payments the party has already made on behalf of the soon-to-be-formed ‘Downing Street Trust’”.

The Electoral Commission – which first raised the issue with the Conservative Party more than a month ago – said it was still looking into whether any of the sums relating to the work on the flat should have been declared.

Ms Rayner said the commission should now launch a full inquiry and she called on the prime minister to publish the latest register of ministers’ interests, which was now some eight months overdue.

“These are serious allegations,” she told The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC.

“Why are they hiding the fact that ministers have to declare these donations and they’ve not done that? That’s serious. This is a real stench around what (the) government is about.”

Mr Cummings launched his onslaught after he was accused by Downing St of being responsible for a series of damaging leaks – including text messages exchanged between Mr Johnson and the entrepreneur James Dyson.

It followed his dramatic departure from Downing Street last year amid a furious internal power struggle with the prime minister’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds. Ministers are now concerned at what he may say when he gives evidence to MPs investigating the Government’s response to the pandemic next month.