Laboratory leak ‘most likely’ cause of the pandemic, British MPs told

Security personnel keep watch outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the WHO team tasked with investigating the origins of Covid-19 in February 2021. Photo: Thomas Peter

Covid-19 could be the result of a man-made virus which “more likely than not” originated from a laboratory leak, British MPs have heard.

Experts told members of the science and technology select committee it was unusual scientists had failed to find the animal host that kicked off the pandemic after two years of research.

Dr Alina Chan, a specialist in gene therapy and cell engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard, said: “I think the lab origin is more likely than not. Right now it’s not safe for people who know about the origin of the pandemic to come forward. But we live in an era where there is so much information being stored that it will eventually come out.

“We have heard from many top virologists that a genetically engineered origin is reasonable and that includes virologists who made modifications to the first Sars virus.”

She also said a proposal was leaked showing that EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology were working on novel furin cleavage sites – part of the spike protein which helps Covid-19 enter cells and makes it so infectious.

“We know this virus has a unique feature, called the furin cleavage site, and without this feature there is no way this would be causing this pandemic,” Dr Chan said.

“So, you find these scientists who said in early 2018 ‘I’m going to put horns on horses’ and at the end of 2019 a unicorn turns up in Wuhan city.”

Matt Ridley, a member of the House of Lords who co-wrote a book on the origin of the virus with Dr Chan, said he also believed a lab leak was now the likely origin.

“I also think it’s more likely than not because we have to face the fact after two months we knew the origins of Sars, and after a couple of months we knew Mers was through camels, but after two years we still haven’t found a single infected animal that could be the progenitor,” he said.

“We need to know whether we should be tightening up work in laboratories or whether we should be tightening up regulations related to wildlife markets. At the moment we are really not doing either.”

During the meeting, Richard Horton, the editor of The Lancet, was also criticised over a letter published by the journal in 2020 which dismissed the lab leak hypothesis as a “conspiracy theory”.

The letter was written by Peter Daszak, the head of EcoHealth Alliance, who worked closely with the Wuhan Institute of Virology engineering bat coronaviruses.

Despite the close link, it took 16 months for The Lancet to publish a memo setting out Mr Daszak’s conflicts of interest.

Mr Horton told MPs the lab leak was now “a hypothesis that should be taken seriously and needs to be further investigated”. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

