Kilmarnock FC have lodged an investigation into alleged sectarian comments made by Northern Irish player, Kyle Lafferty.

Footage that has been widely circulated online appears to show the Enniskillen-born striker speaking to football fans in a bar.

The clip begins with a man wanting to pose for a picture with the former Rangers star.

The man then appears to say, "Up the Celts", before Lafferty instantly steps away from the man and allegedly makes a sectarian comment as he walks off.

The Scottish Premiership side the 35-year-old now plays for has launched an official investigation into the incident.

A Kilmarnock club statement reads: "Kilmarnock Football Club are aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature.

"The club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. The matter will be investigated by the club."

The Irish Football Association has been contacted for further comment.