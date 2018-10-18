Kleenex to ditch 'Mansize' tissues name after sexism complaints

After more than sixty years, Kleenex is phasing out the Mansize tissues name following complaints by consumers that the brand name was sexist.

he company is deciding instead to call the disposable handkerchiefs "Extra Large" tissues.

Kimberly-Clark, which owns Kleenex, said it succumbed to growing public demand to change the name, despite not itself believing that the Mansize branding suggests or endorses gender inequality.

It comes amid a wider backlash against unnecessarily gendered products, with consumers and campaigners criticizing manufacturers of razors, pens, confectionary and other products over "outdated" gender stereotyping.

The UK Advertising Standards Authority, which regulates adverts, has also said it will ban those that encourage gender stereotypes, such as women cleaning up after their family, or men failing to do housework.

It conducted a year-long inquiry which found some adverts were portraying "potentially harmful" gender stereotypes.

Sam Smethers, chief executive at feminist campaign group, the Fawcett Society, praised the move, saying: "Rebranding mansized tissues is not to be sneezed at. Removing sexist branding such as this is just sensible 21st century marketing. But we still have a long way to go before using lazy stereotypes to sell products is a thing of the past."

In this day and age, is it right for @Kleenex_UK to have a product that is MANsized? The world is changing maybe they should too? #BOUCRY — Waseem (@Bennydiction6) October 1, 2018

Hi @Kleenex_UK. My 4yo son asked me what was written here. Then he asked, why are they called mansize? Can girls, boys & mummies use them? I said: I don’t know & yes of course. He suggests you should call them “very large tissues”. It is 2018 pic.twitter.com/SeOg32RsDV — Lisa Hancox (@LisaMHancox) October 10, 2018

Kleenex "For Men" tissues were first launched back in 1956 when cotton handkerchiefs were still widely used, with the claim that they "stayed strong when wet".

In 2009 Kleenex released a television advert which showed men including actor Tom Hardy and former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson crying.

At present the renaming of Mansize tissues is only impacting big boxes, but compact boxes are due to be rebranded next year.

Thank you for sharing your concern. We recently made changes to our Mansize branding and will now be labeled as Extra Large keep an eye out in shops. If you would like more information please fill up our form https://t.co/nhtscMleFS or call our consumer service 0800 626 008. — Kleenex (@Kleenex_UK) October 12, 2018

A spokesman for Kimberly-Clark said: "Kleenex Mansize tissues have been on shelves for the past 60 years. Over that time, the brand has always been characterised by a much larger tissue size, which is both soft and strong.

"It was launched at a time when large cotton handkerchiefs were still very popular and Kleenex offered a unique disposable alternative. Despite that our consumer service is registering consistent increase of complaints on gender concern related to Mansize subbrand.

"Kimberly-Clark in no way suggests that being both soft and strong is an exclusively masculine trait, nor do we believe that the Mansize branding suggests or endorses gender inequality. Our Mansize tissues remain one of our most popular products, with 3.4 million people buying these tissues every year.

"Nevertheless, as we remain committed to developing the best possible products for our consumers and take any feedback extremely seriously, we decided to renovate our current product and update the product subbrand as Kleenex Extra Large."

