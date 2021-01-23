‘Kingpin’ who led 39 migrants to deaths on the run

The people-smuggling kingpin behind the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants remains at large, a judge has said, as police warned traffickers: “We will find you and we will stop you.”

Four men were jailed for between 13 and 17 years at the Old Bailey yesterday after being convicted of the manslaughter of the migrants who suffocated in the back of a lorry in October 2019.

But Mr Justice Sweeney, said there was a mysterious Vietnamese mastermind by the name of Phong who was at the very top of the conspiracy.

Phong, who emerged as the kingpin during the trial, took payments and organised safe houses in Europe for desperate migrants on their way to the UK.

He was thought to have been operating out of a flat in south London and was still at large despite efforts to track him down. The victims were hoping for a better life in Britain, paying up to pounds 13,000 for a “VIP” smuggling service.

On Oct 22, 2019 they were crammed into a lorry container to be shipped from Zeebrugge to Purfleet, Essex, in pitch black and sweltering conditions.

Unable to raise the alarm, they ran out of air before reaching British shores and suffered “excruciating deaths from asphyxia and carbon dioxide poisoning”, the judge said.

The migrants, two aged 15, were found dead by Maurice Robinson, the lory driver who collected the trailer when it was delivered to this country.

Robinson (26), was jailed for 13 years and four months, while his boss, Ronan Hughes (41), was given 20 years.

Eamonn Harrison (24), the driver who collected the migrants on the continent, got 18 years, while ringleader Gheorghe Nica (43), was jailed for 27 years.

Mr Justice Sweeney accepted that Phong was the man at the very top of the conspiracy.

During the trial it emerged that the gang had regularly smuggled migrants into the UK and knew there was only enough air in the trailer for about 20 people to survive the journey.

They risked the bigger shipment as a previous attempt had failed and they wanted to maximise profits.

Speaking outside the Old Bailey, DCI Daniel Stoten, who led the Essex police investigation, condemned the “utter greed” of the gang.

He said: “The criminals in this case made their money from misery. They knew what they were doing was dangerous but they did it anyway. They treated them as commodities and transported them in ways we would not transport animals.”

He added: “May this serve as a warning to those who think it’s OK to prey on the vulnerabilities of migrants and their families. My message to you is: we will find you and we will stop you.”

BJ Harrington, Essex chief constable, said: “Every person in that trailer left behind a family. They had been promised safe passage and were lied to. They were left to die because of the greed of the men who have been sentenced.”

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, said: “The inhumanity of these callous people smugglers and their dangerous organised criminal networks has rightly been reflected in the sentencing.”

At the trial it emerged that the gang made up to pounds 1 million a month and were known to the authorities in Britain and France before the tragedy.

Harrison was caught in France with 18 Vietnamese migrants in his trailer in 2018 but the French authorities simply fined him and allowed him to continue.

It is not thought his details were given to UK border officials. Essex Police had also been alerted, but said they had not managed to catch those responsible at the scene.

Online Editors