King Charles’s grá for Ireland: ‘He sees us for what we are’

Britain’s new monarch loves the informal Irish welcome and has said he wants to visit every county on the island. John Meagher reports on his many trips here and his desire to honour his late mother’s wish to heal the divisions between our nations

Charles and Camilla join in with dancers during their visit at the Brú Ború Heritage Centre in Cashel, Co Tipperary in March this year. Photo by Arthur Edwards/Reuters Expand

Charles and Camilla join in with dancers during their visit at the Brú Ború Heritage Centre in Cashel, Co Tipperary in March this year. Photo by Arthur Edwards/Reuters

John Meagher Twitter Email

John Bruton has an abiding memory of the then Prince Charles’s first official visit to Ireland in June 1995.

People were overwhelmingly welcoming,” says Bruton, who was Taoiseach at the time. “Irish people have a less formal attitude to monarchs — we’re not a monarchy but a republic, after all — and he was addressed by his first name. And that was done in a very positive, friendly way by the crowds.”

