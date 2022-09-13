King Charles takes part in vigil for mother as well-wishers wait 12 hours to file past coffin in Edinburgh cathedral

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward hold a vigil at their mother's coffin at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/pool via Reuters

Mourners in Edinburgh have queued for up to 12 hours to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state in the Scottish capital for 24 hours.

It is the first time members of the public have been able to process past the late monarch since her death on Thursday.

George Higgins, a former soldier in the Scots Guards, was at the front of the queue which lined George IV Bridge. The 61-year-old had been in line since before 7am on Monday, shortly after he finished an overnight shift as a security guard at the University of Edinburgh.

Speaking to the PA news agency he said: “I’ve been here since 6.45am, I came straight here after a night shift at work.

“I took my clothes to work, got changed and came straight here. I’m going back on shift at 9.30pm tonight, so I’m going to be very tired. But it’s worth it – with her service to the country, to us, to people and to the Commonwealth, the least I can do is give her a couple of days of my time to say farewell.

“It’s a real privilege to be here. I can’t believe I’m actually first. I have actually got to pinch myself. It’s just luck.”

Sheila Purvis, a member of the Royal Scots Association and who works at the Royal Scots museum, started queuing from 10am.

She said: “I wouldn’t have missed this for the world. I would have waited for two days, never mind a few hours.

“It’s such an honour to be able to see the queen one last time. This will be the last time to pay our respects.”

Fighting back tears, she added: “I won’t be saying anything, but in my head I will be saying thank you for everything ma’am. Goodbye.”

Speaking after spending a moment with the queen’s coffin, Karen Whitehouse described the experience as surreal.

“It was very quiet,” she said, after leaving her home in Loweswater, Cumbria, at 2am on Monday to start queuing.

“Everyone was very still. It was like they were all statues.

“I can’t believe I’ve done it and I was that close. I paid my respects, it was just beautiful.”

Ms Whitehouse said the queen’s coffin was lying on a tall plinth inside the cathedral.

“There’s a lot of officials in there, in their robes. Everyone is very still, it’s a beautiful experience. It was worth the 12 hours to get here.”

Sharon O’Neill, from Airdrie, described the setting for the queen’s vigil as “stunning”, adding: “It’s been a great opportunity to allow the Scottish people to come and pay their respects.”

Members of the public started going into St Giles’ Cathedral at about 6pm, and the procession was temporarily paused to allow the royal family to take part in a short vigil at about 8pm.

King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward walked together up the aisle before they divided with two each standing on either side of the coffin. Camilla, the queen consort, watched proceedings from her seat at the side of the nave.

Earlier in the day the queen’s children had walked behind their mother’s coffin as it was brought up the Royal Mile.

The queen will lie in rest at the cathedral until 5pm today before her coffin will be flown to Buckingham Palace in London before the late queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days ahead of her funeral next Monday.

Mourners in London have been told they may have to wait up to 30 hours to file past the coffin.

Princess Anne will accompany her mother on the flight to London.

It is understood the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, will witness the coffin arriving, but will not appear in public.

It is understood other grandchildren and their spouses, including Harry and Meghan, also hope to be there.

Later this week, William, Harry and their cousins are expected to join walking processions behind the late coffin as it moves from the palace to Westminster Hall for the lying in state.

During yesterday’s ceremonies, Prince Andrew, who is no longer a part of the working royal family, did not wear his military uniform. He instead wore a morning suit while his siblings wore their ceremonial dress.

He will be permitted to wear the uniform of a Vice Admiral of the Navy, the only military rank that he still holds, on one occasion – a vigil around the late queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall – as a “final mark of respect” for his mother.

Prince Harry will not be permitted to wear military uniform at the funeral or any events leading up to it.

Yesterday, he paid tribute to the “everlasting grace” and “infectious smile” of his grandmother, saying even in the depths of grief he can “smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace”.

Today King Charles and Camilla will travel to Northern Ireland where they will travel to Hillsborough Castle and Belfast for several engagements, including a memorial service. It will also be attended by President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin.



