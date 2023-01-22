King Charles planning for ‘inclusive’ coronation

For many years, royal correspondents have been predicting that when Prince Charles became King Charles, he would make his coronation as inclusive as a coronation can be.

Much had been made of his pledge to be defender not just of “the faith” but of all faiths.

While the palace may have since dialled down that rhetoric by insisting Charles’ coronation oath will not be changed, the newly released plans for the coronation weekend in Britain this May reflect his desire to be “the people’s king”.

While the service on Saturday, May 6, will be rooted in pageantry, with a golden coach processing through the streets of London, there will also be more modern elements to reflect a country that has changed considerably since Britain’s last coronation — of Elizabeth in 1953.

As one royal insider involved with the planning put it: “The coronation itself is a great and glorious occasion — by its nature, it’s majestic. But it needs to be inclusive, and reflect the Britain of today. It’s a more diverse nation than it was in 1953.

“Charles is also keen for it to carry a legacy, and that’s where the volunteering aspect comes in.”

As well as the official ceremony at Westminster Abbey, officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, there is a special coronation concert planned for Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7. Charles is understood to have endorsed the inclusion of refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs, and deaf signing choirs.

The new king is a huge fan of choral music and helped Harry and Meghan find the gospel choir that performed at their wedding in 2018.

In another nod to his late mother, the 74-year-old’s decision to set aside the Monday bank holiday for a day of volunteering in the form of the Big Help Out is another attempt to bring people from all walks of life together for the common good.

He has in the past spoken of his “belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others, and to shine a light in the world around them.”

His hopes are that the coronation weekend will create a lasting volunteering legacy. ‘Unity through diversity’ has long been a theme of his work with the Prince’s Trust and other charitable endeavours.

While the palace has noted that Charles understands and respects that some people will take no interest in the coronation at all, he and Camilla want to give people the opportunity to join the celebration. According to a royal source, the couple are hopeful the weekend will capture the street-party spirit of the late Elizabeth’s jubilees.

In generations past, royal coronations have tended to be elitist affairs of pomp and circumstance.

By creating a weekend of public participation, Charles appears determined to ensure that the royal event of the century isn’t just about him — but the people he serves.