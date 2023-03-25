| 6.7°C Dublin

King Charles forced to scrap visit due to riots in France

King Charles has been advised to cancel his state visit to France. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Expand

Close

India McTaggart

The cancellation of a visit to France by Britain’s King Charles is the first time a UK state visit has been called off because of civil unrest.

The decision underlines the turmoil in the country as protesters angered by Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms set off fires across the country.

