King Charles expected to have a coronation that is shorter and ‘good value’ early next year

King Charles plans a streamlined coronation for next year that is conscious of the cost of living.

The ceremony is expected to be a much simpler affair than his mother’s seven decades ago. Its format will be designed to reflect the new king’s vision for a smaller, more modern monarchy.

King Charles will be crowned alongside his Queen Consort, his mother having expressed her wish for Camilla to take the title during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year.

It is likely that the coronation will take place in the spring or summer of next year after a period of mourning.

The service is the only remaining religious coronation in Europe. By convention, Buckingham Palace aides insist details of the coronation of a successor are not discussed in advance out of respect for the reigning monarch.

But plans have quietly been drawn up under the codename Operation Golden Orb. Due to the late queen’s age, discussions have been ongoing for a number of years.

Sources have said that it will be shorter, smaller, less expensive and more representative of different faiths and community groups.

King Charles is also said to have expressed a wish that it reflects the ethnic diversity of modern Britain.

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2 1953, 16 months after the death of her father King George VI.

Charles’s event will include the coronation oath required by statute and many of the ceremonies which were seen in his mother’s service, such as anointing with consecrated oil, the delivery of the orb and the enthroning.

Like Queen Elizabeth II, the king will wear the St Edward’s Crown, which is made of solid gold and has more than 400 gemstones, including rubies, garnets, sapphires.

More than 8,000 guests representing 129 nations travelled to Westminster Abbey for the 1953 coronation.

In contrast, and reflecting the health and safety considerations of the modern age, guests at next year’s Coronation will be limited to a maximum of 2,000.

Sources have said that the service will be “far shorter” than the three hours for Queen Elizabeth, not least because the new king is 73.

It is believed that with his mother’s blessing he had changed his coronation vows a number of years ago to include “Queen Camilla”.

The change was said to have been made during a wider rewriting of the service to bring it up to date.

The Queen Consort will have the platinum and diamond crown made for the Queen Mother’s coronation in 1937 placed on her head.

One of the 2,800 diamonds in the crown is the Koh-i-Noor diamond which was gifted to Queen Victoria but which some claim was stolen from India.

Camilla is the first consort to be crowned since 1937, as Prince Philip, as a male consort, was not entitled.

The British government pays for the coronation and the king has reportedly expressed a wish that his service is considered “good value”. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

