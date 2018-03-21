Kiara (2) dies after car plunges into river in tragic accident

A mother has blamed her "own stupidity" after her two-year-old daughter died having been left in a car that rolled into a river in Cardigan, Wales.

Kiara Moore died at the University Hospital of Wales, just days before her third birthday, after being pulled from a silver Mini in the River Teifi.

In an emotional Facebook post, her mother, Kim Rowlands, said she would have to "live with the guilt for the rest of my life". Police were initially called to the scene on Monday afternoon after Ms Rowlands reported her car missing, where she was heard shouting "somebody's kidnapped my daughter".

But Dyfed-Powys Police have since confirmed that they are not looking for anyone in connection with the investigation. Ms Rowlands wrote on Facebook: "Sadly yesterday my beautiful baby girl passed away! Due to my own stupidity, I will have to live with the guilt for the rest of my life! Mummy loves you baby girl and I'm so sorry"!"

Father, Jet Moore, said Kiara had been left in the car while Ms Rowlands went into the nearby office of his business, Adventure Beyond, to get some money. On returning to the car it had disappeared sparking fears it had been stolen. A two-hour police search followed and Kiara was pulled from the water by officers but she later died.

Mr Moore wrote: "They got in the car to go home. Sat on bank card which snapped and needed money to get home etc. "Went back to the office to get money from the desk and came back to no car. Looked in the river. No signs. So we thought she and the car had been taken."

It is not yet known exactly how the vehicle ended up in the river or for how long Kiara was left in the car unsupervised.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it received a call on Monday about a missing vehicle at 3.30pm and posted on its Twitter page that the Mini had been located at 5.11pm.

Adventure Beyond, owned by Mr Moore, is located next to a slipway near to the old Scout Hall, where the vehicle was reported missing from. Paying tribute to his daughter Mr Moore said: "She was an incredible happy young girl who lived I hope a great adventurous fun life."

