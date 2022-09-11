Kenneth Branagh explains his incredible transformation into Boris Johnson for new TV series

At the double: Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond as Carrie in the Sky Original drama This England

Academy-award winning director and actor Kenneth Branagh has opened up about playing Boris Johnson in upcoming drama This England, saying the former PM has “a certain loneliness”.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Branagh described Johnson as having a “a top-heavy, barrelling physicality heading into the world”, detailing the gruelling hours spent every morning transforming into the politician.

Branagh said he would take walks after filming in an attempt to unwind from the role and actively stretch himself out, describing Johnson as a “very hunched-forward kind of guy”.

The Belfast-born actor dramatically transformed himself with wigs, body padding and prosthetics to embody the former prime minister.

This England’s lead hair and make-up designer, Vanessa White, said she was initially daunted by the task of transforming Sir Branagh.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, okay. Yep, Ken Branagh, Boris, right.”

Collaborating with prosthetics technician, Neill Gorton, the pair utilised 3D scanning technology to help Branagh transition into the controversial Conservative.

“We ended up in the toilet; Ken, Michael [Winterbottom], myself and Neill, in this tiny 3D scan place. Ken started to love it — he realised that he could look like Boris,” she added.

Describing the final product, she said the “only thing left of Ken Branagh is his chin, his couple of moles. That’s it. Everything else is prosthetic.”

Sir Kenneth (61) was born in Belfast in 1960 and lived in the Tiger’s Bay area before relocating to Reading, England when he was nine as his family escaped the Troubles.

He later trained at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, going on to win numerous awards for his acting and directing.

Most recently he was awarded an Oscar for 2021’s Belfast, the semi-autobiographical film based on his experiences starred Jamie Dornan with the pair receiving widespread critical acclaim.

Branagh has had his fair share of roles — from Henry V to Frankenstein — and seemingly relished in how contemporaneous Johnson was to portray.

He revealed that he deliberately chose not to reveal himself to the cast and crew as Kenneth, instead fully embracing Johnson’s ego.

“When you’re playing Shakespearean kings, the main part of the performance is given to you by those who react to you in the way they might to a king.

“I found that was the case in this instance. I didn’t really see another actor as myself, so when I came on the set people responded a bit like their characters might [to the prime minister].”

The upcoming five-part television series recounts the initial wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, as based on testimonies from government officials, care homes, hospitals and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

The drama will portray Branagh as the beleaguered Boris as he takes to his role as the country’s prime minister, not only tackling the health crisis, but also dealing with his divorce from Marina Wheeler and the birth of his child Wilfred with girlfriend Carrie Symonds.

Anticipating some backlash on whether the drama is “too soon”, Branagh said that he hopes the show’s difficult subject matter helps people better understand what we have all gone through.

“There will be those who say it’s too soon… I think these events are unusual and part of what we must do is acknowledge them.

“It might allow people to process a little of what went on. Any way of understanding it better is important.

“There was this strong sense of vulnerability… Everybody wanted to know where their friends and family were.

“It was a moment of hand-holding.

“We didn’t know if this would be closer to the end of the world than we realised,” he added.

This England premieres on Sky Atlantic and Now on September 28