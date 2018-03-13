Ken Dodd's wife pays loving tribute to a 'most life-enhancing comedian'

Ken Dodd, the British comedy legend, has died aged 90 just two days after getting married.

The star - famous for his epic stand-up shows, his tickling sticks and Diddy Men - died in the house in which he was born.

His wife, whom he married at home in the Liverpool suburb of Knotty Ash last week, was at his bedside. The Liverpool comedian left hospital on February 27 at the end of a six-week stay for a chest infection.

He wed Anne Jones, his partner of 40 years, on Friday and an announcement was due to go out later this week about the marriage. Speaking outside their home, Ms Dodd said: "I have lost a most wonderful husband. We first met when I was in the Ken Dodd Christmas Show in 1961 at the Manchester Opera House.

"I've had the supreme joy and privilege of working and living with him as a partner for the past 40 years. "The world has lost a most life-enhancing, brilliant, creative comedian with an operatically trained voice, who just wanted to make people happy."

Mr Dodd, known for his unruly hair and teeth, performed his very last show just months ago, at The Auditorium in the Liverpool Echo Arena on December 28. Brandishing a tickling stick and greeted by his Diddy Men, the star had vowed to carry on with his "tattyfilarious" comedy when he left hospital last month. "I'm going to teach my legs how to work again, they've forgotten, you know, and once I've recovered myself I'll get back to doing the job, which is the only job I've ever had," he said at the time.

"While I was in here, I wrote some new jokes, so it should be all right."

As news of his death broke, fellow comedians and television stars paid tribute to Mr Dodd on social media.

Television personality Claire Sweeney, a fellow Liverpudlian, wrote: "RIP Ken Dodd. A legend and an inspiration. I have a lot to thank you for." Other tributes came from actor John Challis, who played Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, and Hollyoaks actress Annie Wallace, who described him as a "true son of beautiful Liverpool". (© Daily Telegraph London)

