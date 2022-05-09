Keir Starmer defended over claim that he broke lockdown law

Labour leader Keir Starmer making a statement outside Labour Party headquarters in London on Friday, following the announcement that he is to be investigated by police amid allegations he broke lockdown rules last year. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A senior Labour MP has defended party leader Keir Starmer over claims he broke the UK’s lockdown rules, saying: “I’m absolutely confident that he hasn’t broken the law.”

Lisa Nandy, who is the opposition spokesperson for housing, said her boss “is Mr Rules, he does not break the rules” as she accused the Conservatives of an “absolutely desperate attempt to sling mud”.

Her comments came as deputy prime minister Dominic Raab accused Mr Starmer of “complete hypocrisy” over the beer-and-curry event in the north-eastern English city of Durham which is being investigated by police for a possible breach of coronavirus lockdown laws.

Asked whether Mr Starmer should quit, Mr Raab told Sky News: “It’s the rank double standards that drive people crazy. He needs to fess up and answer all of the holes in the account that he gave for that beer-and-curry event.”

He added: “Keir Starmer looks like, I’m afraid, someone who is engaged in complete hypocrisy, complete double standards and I don’t think he is going to get past that until he gives a proper account of what happened in Durham.”

Ms Nandy told Sky News: “He went on a work visit, he stopped to eat at various times during the day as was factored into the work visit and then he finished the work visit and he went back to his hotel.

“I think this, the last few weeks we’ve seen an absolutely desperate attempt to sling mud at the Labour leader and various members of the Labour Party and it is frankly absurd of the Tories to claim that this in any way equates to a prime minister ( Boris Johnson) who was under investigation by the police for 12 separate gatherings which included karaoke parties, bring-your-own-bottle parties, pub quizzes, suitcases full of wine being smuggled through the back door.

“The prime minister lied about that, he denied that they happened, he denied that he was there, he came clean and he laughed about it.

“Keir Starmer went on a work visit and had a break to eat. The idea that this is the same sort of thing is just a sign of a government that’s tired, is desperate and is completely out of ideas.”

Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey said it would be difficult for Mr Starmer to continue as leader if he is fined, saying “no politician is above the law”.