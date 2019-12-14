Keep chocolate 'safe from curious paws' - vets issue Christmas warning for pets

Vets in the UK have issued a festive warning to keep chocolate "safe from curious paws" this Christmas after a small terrier had to be rushed to hospital for life-saving treatment.

Vets in the UK have issued a festive warning to keep chocolate "safe from curious paws" this Christmas after a small terrier had to be rushed to hospital for life-saving treatment.

Jenny Pomroy discovered to her horror that her 14-year-old Parsons Russell Terrier had polished off at least four chocolate Santa decorations from their Christmas tree.

Luckily for sweet-toothed pooch Lily, PDSA vets were on hand to provide emergency treatment which saved her life, meaning she was home in time to enjoy festive celebrations with her family.

The charity is highlighting Lily's story to warn pet owners to be extra vigilant this Christmas as many festive treats, including chocolate, can be toxic to pets.

Undated handout photo issued by the PDSA of Lily, a 14-year-old Parsons Russell Terrier. PDSA/PA Wire

Ms Pomroy, 38, from Twydall in Kent, said: "I'd hung chocolate tree decorations high on the tree, as we do every year, but a few days before Christmas I walked into the sitting room to find decorations and tinsel all over the floor.

"Lily must have climbed the sofa and pulled everything off to get to the chocolate.

"The foil wrappers were gone, so she must have eaten these too!

"I didn't realise how dangerous it was, but thankfully I'd heard that chocolate can be really poisonous to dogs, so I called PDSA straight away."

Ms Pomroy rushed Lily to the Gillingham PDSA Pet Hospital where she was given a drug to safely make her sick and then medication to prevent her body from absorbing any remaining toxins.

PDSA vet Soo Ming Teoh said: "It was a good job that Lily was brought into the hospital. Chocolate toxicity is a real concern and her owners were really sensible to bring her straight down to us.

"The amount of chocolate she ate was dangerous for such a small dog and it could have been fatal if she'd been left untreated.

"The wrappers were an additional worry, as there's a chance they could have caused a dangerous gut blockage.

"Lily's blood tests revealed she wasn't out of the woods yet. She needed to be placed on a drip to help support her kidneys and we monitored her closely for the next 48 hours.

"Lily was incredibly lucky she didn't suffer fatal kidney damage, and thankfully she was able to go home in time for Christmas."

Ms Pomroy is encouraging other pet owners to keep chocolate well out of reach of their pet's paws this Christmas.

If you think your pet might have eaten something they shouldn't, call your vet immediately as they might need urgent treatment, depending on the amount they have eaten.

PA Media